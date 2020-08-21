Achievers
Colin Carriker, assistant professor of exercise science in High Point University’s Congdon School of Health Sciences, recently co-authored an American Heart Association scientific statement on medicinal and recreational cannabis use published in the journal Circulation.
The statement critically reviews the use of medicinal and recreational cannabis from a clinical but also a policy and public health perspective by evaluating its safety and efficacy profile, particularly in relation to cardiovascular health. While cannabis may have some therapeutic benefits, these do not appear to be cardiovascular in nature and it is possible that cannabis use may exacerbate cardiovascular events or other health problems.
Carriker is the advocacy ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health and served as a member of the writing committee tasked with writing this AHA Scientific Statement initiated by the AHA’s Council on Clinical Cardiology.
Inc. Magazine has revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list, an introduction to the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.
Local companies that made the list include Guerrilla Rf, ranked 421; The Plumbing & Air Service Company, ranked 2,508; Stratagon, ranked 2,833; Worldwide Insurance Network, ranked 3,798; Cogent Analytics, ranked 4,044; National Fleet Management, ranked 4,085; Go-Forth Pest Management, ranked 4,187; and SFW, ranked 4,807.
For information, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.
UNCG's Police Department was recently awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies in the law enforcement program, signifying excellence in public safety and commitment to community. The department received its initial national accreditation award in 2016.
The CALEA accreditation process consists of a multi-year self-assessment phase; interviews with agency members, employees and members of the community; and a meticulous site-based assessment of community engagement, policy, procedures, equipment and facilities by CALEA assessors. The UNCG Police Department had no areas of deficiency noted in the 2020 assessment process and many of the department's programs were shown as exemplary on the final report.
The department now moves into CALEA’s four-year accreditation cycle that includes four annual remote, web-based file reviews and a site-based assessment in the fourth year.
Announcements
Blue Ridge Parkway travelers can once again enjoy a home-style meal at The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park beginning Saturday, Aug. 22. The former coffee shop at milepost 241 on the parkway is reopening a decade after closing its doors.
The restaurant operators are Shana Whitehead and Bill Heath, owners of Muddy Creek Café and Music Hall in Sparta and Winston-Salem. Wine and beer will also be available. The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31.
For information, visit BluffsRestaurant.org.
Oak Street Health, a network of primary care centers for adults on Medicare, recently opened its newest center at 2850 S. Main St., Suite 104 in High Point. This marks the fourth Oak Street Health center in North Carolina, joining two existing centers in Charlotte and one in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-517-2094.
To celebrate the first anniversary of its new High Point retail store and donation center, Triad Goodwill will have a Truck Sale event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 21 at its store at 2012 N. Main St.
Other Truck Sales events are scheduled for Aug. 28 at 3921 Battleground Ave., Greensboro; Sept. 18 at 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan; Sept. 25 at 841 S. Main St., Graham; Oct. 9 at 1064 E. Dixie Drive, Asheboro; and Oct. 23 at 4808 W. Market St., Greensboro.
For information, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/trucksale/.
Awards
Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce virtually hosted the 2020 State of the City, an annual event designed to inform and unite the community. This three-part event consisted of community updates from the leaders of Visit High Point, the High Point Market Authority, the United Way of Greater High Point and the High Point Rockers followed by a keynote panel discussing the state of government, education and business featuring Mayor Jay Wagner, Nido Qubein and Patrick Chapin.
The event concluded with the presentation of the Chamber Hero Award to newly retired High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shultz.
Next on the event calendar is Congdon Yards: The Vision. The Inspiration. The Future., a program crafted to share the latest details and announcements about the campus which will open this fall. The program will be held through Zoom at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. To register, visit www.bhpchamber.org.
On the Move
- Richard Glenn III has joined Deuterman Law Group’s personal injury team as an associate attorney, where he will be representing clients in their auto accident, medical malpractice and nursing home neglect cases.
- Landmark Builders has named David Ramsey as the company’s new director of business development. Ramsey most recently worked for the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce as executive vice president of economic development. Ramsey will begin work with Landmark in early September.
- April Parker, a cultural worker and architect of Black spaces, has joined Elsewhere as its inaugural creative catalyst fellow.
- Dr. Simanta Dutta has joined Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center and Pulmonology – Westchester in High Point.
