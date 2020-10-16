Milestones

On the Move
- The Rockingham County Board of Elections unanimously voted to accept Janet H. Odell as Rockingham County’s interim election director.
- Marvin J. Price will join the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce as its executive vice president of economic development on Nov. 2.
Achievers
Fifteen Carruthers & Roth attorneys representing 23 practice areas have been named to the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, five of whom were selected as “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective practice areas in the Triad. One additional attorney has been included in the inaugural edition of Best Lawyers — Ones to Watch.
Attorneys named to the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America include: Michael J. Allen, June L. Basden, J. Aaron Bennett, J. Scott Dillon, John M. Flynn, Kenneth M. Greene, J. Patrick Haywood, Kenneth R. Keller, Jeremy S. Shrader, Richard L. Vanore, Christopher J. Vaughn, Gregory S. Williams, Keith A. Wood, Mark K. York and Robert N. Young.
The Best Lawyers “Lawyer of the Year” is a designation for only one attorney per practice area within each metropolitan region, based on the highest peer ratings received. Carruthers & Roth attorneys recognized as 2021 Best Lawyers “Lawyer of the Year” are: Michael J. Allen, copyright law; June L. Basden, commercial finance law; J. Scott Dillon, employee benefits law; Richard L. Vanore, medical malpractice law – defendants; and Keith A. Wood, tax law.
“Ones to Watch” is a new designation by Best Lawyers for attorneys who have practiced for less than 10 years and are positively reviewed by their peers. Britton C. Lewis, a Carruthers & Roth attorney, was recognized as 2021 Edition of Best Lawyers – Ones to Watch for real estate law.
* * * *
The UNC System Board of Governors recently appointed Kim Smith, an associate professor in the department of journalism at N.C. A&T, as a new member of the UNC Press Board of Governors.
In that role, Smith will participate in the process of reviewing and approving books and other scholarship for publication by UNC Press.
Founded in 1922, UNC Press was the first university press in the South. Its books have won hundreds of prestigious prizes, including the Pulitzer and the National Book Award, in addition to those administered by national scholarly societies.
Smith's term on the board runs through June 2025.
* * * *
Attorney Mike Lewis, founding partner and managing attorney of Lewis & Keller, recently celebrated the achievement of 50 years serving as a personal injury lawyer.
* * * *
Leadership North Carolina welcomed several LNC alumni and state leaders as officers of its board of directors. Among those was Ulisa Bowles of Greensboro who was listed as a member of LNC's 25th class.
Bowles is the executive director of admissions at Fayetteville State University.
* * * *
Audrey and Gabriel Snyder, Ward Black Law attorneys who are married, have been named by the National Trial Lawyers as “Top 40 under 40” attorneys in North Carolina.
This organization is composed of the top trial lawyers from each state or region and is extended exclusively to trial lawyers practicing civil plaintiff and/or criminal defense law.
Also, Audrey was recently elected by the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys to be the upcoming vice president for the 2021 year.
* * * *
Randolph Community College was recently reaffirmed by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the governing body that helps to uphold the educational quality of degree-granting institutions throughout the South. The announcement comes at the completion of a regularly-scheduled, detail-intensive study that takes place once every 10 years and covers all of RCC’s academic programs and services.
RCC’s next reaffirmation will take place in 2030.
* * * *
The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners convened a virtual meeting Oct. 7, swearing in members of the 2020-2021 NCACC Board of Directors.
Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson was elected as district director for Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties.
Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler was appointed to serve on the NCACC's board of directors for the 2020-2021 term as the county managers' representative. He will represent county managers in a non-voting role.
The NCACC is the official voice of all 100 counties on issues considered by the General Assembly, Congress and federal and state agencies. The association provides expertise to counties in the areas of advocacy, research, risk management and education and leadership training.
Announcements
DMJ & Co., an accounting and business consulting firm with headquarters in Greensboro, has announced that the Durham firm of Roberson CPA Firm will become DMJ & Co. Roberson CPA Firm will assume the DMJ name effective Nov. 1.
By joining with DMJ, the Roberson CPA Firm will continue to serve clients in the Triangle with the added resources of a larger firm.
The combined firm of DMJ & Co. will now employ more than 100 people, including 13 partners, with four office locations across North Carolina in Greensboro, Durham, Sanford and Wilmington.
Awards
Geoff Foster, president and CEO of Core Technology Molding Corporation, was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Southeast Award winner by Ernst & Young.
Foster is among 12 entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies recognized for excelling in overcoming adversity, financial performance, societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company, innovation and talent management.
Foster founded Core Technology Molding Corporation in 2006.
As a Southeast award winner, Foster is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 National Awards.
