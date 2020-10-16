Milestones

Leadership North Carolina welcomed several LNC alumni and state leaders as officers of its board of directors. Among those was Ulisa Bowles of Greensboro who was listed as a member of LNC's 25th class.

Bowles is the executive director of admissions at Fayetteville State University.

* * * *

Audrey and Gabriel Snyder, Ward Black Law attorneys who are married, have been named by the National Trial Lawyers as “Top 40 under 40” attorneys in North Carolina.

This organization is composed of the top trial lawyers from each state or region and is extended exclusively to trial lawyers practicing civil plaintiff and/or criminal defense law.

Also, Audrey was recently elected by the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys to be the upcoming vice president for the 2021 year.

* * * *