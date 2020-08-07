Military
Zoe Kelley, an A&T graduate, recently completed four years of military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in cyber operations and a commission as a U.S. Navy ensign.
At the academy, Kelley served as platoon commander for Plebe Summer and was the recipient of the Charles H. Coates Award for Excellence in Military Sociology.
Achievers
Veronica Segarra, assistant professor of biology at High Point University, was selected as a fellow in the second cohort of the IAspire Leadership Academy, part of Aspire Alliance’s Institutional Change Initiative. The program is aimed at helping STEM faculty from underrepresented backgrounds ascend to leadership roles at colleges and universities across the nation. The second cohort consists of 24 faculty and administrators and will help prepare them for more senior roles through leadership development.
Segarra was selected through an application process from a competitive pool of nearly 60 faculty members in STEM fields at two- and four-year institutions across the country.
***
Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital have all been recognized as “high performing” for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.
Alamance Regional Medical Center is ranked as “high performing” in the care of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure.
Annie Penn Hospital, Moses Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital are ranked as “high performing” in the care of gastro and GI surgery, urology, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement and knee replacement.
For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 26 specialties and 10 procedures and conditions. In the specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.
***
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Michael McGuire of Greensboro to the North Carolina Addictions Specialist Professional Practice Board. McGuire is an assistant clinical professor in the School of Social work at UNC-Chapel Hill. McGuire is also a licensed clinical social worker and marital and family therapist.
Cooper appointed Shirley Hymon-Parker to the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Commission. Hymon-Parker is the associate dean for the agricultural program at N.C. A&T.
***
The city of Greensboro has earned LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for its sustainability efforts. LEED, which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is a green building rating system and promotes strategies to reduce environmental harm, enhance human health and support economic development.
Third party verification systems such as LEED encourage transparency and confirm that a project has met the highest sustainability standards. Nearly 200 cities and communities, and more than 103,000 buildings and spaces, in nearly 180 countries and territories currently participate in LEED.
***
The 700 Club recently featured Ward Black Law in a segment called “Doing the Impossible to Bless Others.”
The television program highlighted how the Greensboro law firm gives away 10% of its gross revenue to a range of causes through a charitable program launched in 2013.
The charity efforts are reflective of the Christian beliefs of Janet Ward Black, the principal owner of Ward Black Law.
Grants
Nicholas Oberlies, a UNCG professor of chemistry and biochemistry, received a $1.5 million grant from the National Cancer Institute to discover new anticancer drug leads in fungi.
While fungal cultures have been used for decades in life-saving medicines — most notably penicillin and statins — there are still no drugs derived from fungi for fighting cancer.
The Oberlies Research Group has been mining fungi for promising leads since 2007, producing more than 50 manuscripts on the topic and two patents. Yet drug discovery is still considered to be in the early stages. That’s in part because most research on fungi has focused on antibiotic development.
Another reason is the seemingly endless supply of fungi in the world, many of which are still waiting to be discovered. Oberlies and his lab closely collaborates with Mycosynthetix, a biotechnology company in Research Triangle Park, that supplies the researchers with samples from their library of more than 50,000 fungal strains. After isolating promising compounds, the Oberlies lab then sends leads to their collaborator at the University of Illinois at Chicago, who tests their effectiveness on ovarian cancer cells. Also collaborating on this project are teams at Columbia University and Ohio State University.
On the Move
The Out of the Garden Project has announced the following new team members:
- Catherine Thompson
- Jennifer Zullo
- Paul Lieb, president of Foster-Caviness foods, recently joined the nonprofit’s board of directors.
- Gilbert Bankston
- Sara Proffitt to associate director of property management.
- Trent Gabriel, son of Dan and Pat Gabriel of High Point and a 2020 graduate of Wake Forest University School of Medicine, plans to practice in the Charlotte area.
