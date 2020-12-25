Awards

An Elon University School of Law alum who led local efforts to transcribe and digitize hundreds of “slave deeds,” thereby helping the public to learn more about the lives of enslaved people in antebellum Greensboro, is the 2020 recipient of the law school’s most prestigious honor for new graduates.

Julianna Kober, former president of the law school’s pro bono People Not Property project, was recognized Dec. 12 at Elon Law’s 13th commencement with the David Gergen Award for Leadership & Professionalism.

Elon Law students are nominated for the award by their peers, professors or staff. Honorees are selected by a faculty and staff committee based on law school activities that represent the twin principles of leadership and professionalism.

The project assists a broader collaborative endeavor between the UNCG University Libraries, the North Carolina Division of Archives and Records, and North Carolina Registers of Deeds, among others. UNCG received a grant of nearly $300,000 from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission to digitize the thousands of slave deeds and bills of sale with help from 26 counties taking part in the program. The Register of Deeds in Guilford County is in that group.

Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.