MIlestones

Achievers
Heather Ahrens, assistant professor of biology in High Point University’s Wanek School of Natural Sciences, was published in the Journal of Vertebrae Paleontology.
Her piece, “Anatomy, Relationships and Paleobiology of Cambaytherium (Mammalia, Perissodactylamorpha, Anthracobunia),” describes the anatomy and biology of Cambaytherium, an early relative of perissodactyls (horses, rhinos and tapirs) from India. Extensive fieldwork in India produced more than 300 specimens of this mammal, which provides insight on the early anatomy of this group, as well as changes what researchers know of the group’s geographic origins.
Ahrens worked with scientists from the U.S., Belgium and India.
* * * *
Amanda Wrenn Allen, instructor of history at High Point University, participated in the annual Southern Conference on British Studies where she presented her paper, “The First Tabloid Queen: Henrietta Maria’s negative characterization in pro-Parliamentarian Civil War writings,” on a panel titled “Religion and Politics in Times of Crisis.”
Her paper analyzed the various Parliamentarian press attacks against Queen Consort Henrietta Maria during the English Civil Wars (1642-1649).
Allen is serving a four-year term as an executive councilor to the conference. She also serves as a tech chair for a Saturday panel titled “Bodies, Boundaries, and Literature.” This panel included presentations covering the ways in which bodies are used as symbols of “the other” in British literature and music.
* * * *
High Point University has appointed 10 new members to its Board of Visitors. The board is composed of more than 140 business leaders, alumni, friends and community advocates for HPU, who are recognized for their character, success, philanthropy and leadership.
The recently appointed members are: Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point, formerly the High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau; Robert G. Chambless, executive vice president for Franchise Beverage Operations at Coca-Cola Consolidated; Anthony J. Clarke, president of GTCC; Lisa Cook, CEO of Camco Manufacturing; Chris Dunbar, president and CEO of Blue Ridge Companies; Cynthia Strickland Graham, executive director for the Strickland Family Foundation; MJ Hall, strategist, performance coach and business learning adviser; Guy Lucas, editor of The High Point Enterprise; Damian Mills, CEO of Mills Automotive Group; and Richard Payne, chaplain for the HPU men’s and women’s basketball teams and the volleyball team for the past seven years and the chaplain for NASCAR’s Richard Childress Racing for more than 20 years.
* * * *
The State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 56 individuals for CPA licensure on Dec. 14. Local individuals included: Sara Beth Adelson of Greensboro and Benjamin David Ferguson of High Point.
* * * *
The North Carolina Public Library Director’s Association has selected Greensboro Public Library director Brigitte Blanton as Director of the Year. Considered annually, this award is given to a library director who has contributed to the growth and development of their library by providing leadership, inspiration and creativity to staff, customers and trustees.
Nominated by a fellow director, Blanton was chosen for the award for her exceptional efforts to keep directors across the state connected and informed as COVID-19 began to change library operations.
* * * *
Sony B2B Product Solutions recently elevated ClarkPowell, an audiovisual systems design and installation company, to national account status — one of only 12 in the country. The Winston-Salem business now has access to one of two national account managers and access to higher management at Sony.
On the Move
- Piedmont Propulsion Systems and the entire first aviation family recently recognized Charles Childress’ 55 years of service. While officially retired, Childress has been a dedicated team member with Piedmont Propulsion Systems since January 1970 and continues to mentor technicians today.
- High Point University has named Daniel Erb as senior vice president of Academic Affairs and Angela Bauer as vice president of Academic Affairs.
- Greensboro College's interim dean for the School of the Arts, Jo Hall, has been elected to serve as dean. Bill MacReynolds, the founding school dean of the college's School of Business has been elected for another term. Michelle Plaisance, the interim dean for the college's School of Humanities, has been elected to serve as dean. Stuart Davidson was elected dean of the college's School of Sciences and Mathematics. He will follow founding dean Jessica Sharpe as she moves to serve as dean of the faculty beginning with the 2021-2022 academic year. Natasha Veale was selected as dean for the college's School of Social Sciences and Education, following founding dean Rebecca Blomgren.
- Nichad Davis, a Dudley High School graduate, has joined Ward Black Law as an attorney and will be focusing on handling personal injury and workers’ compensation claims for injured people.
- The Foundation for a Healthy High Point has hired Curtis Holloman, a North Carolina native with a long history of fighting health care inequities and investing in communities, to serve as its new executive director.
Awards
An Elon University School of Law alum who led local efforts to transcribe and digitize hundreds of “slave deeds,” thereby helping the public to learn more about the lives of enslaved people in antebellum Greensboro, is the 2020 recipient of the law school’s most prestigious honor for new graduates.
Julianna Kober, former president of the law school’s pro bono People Not Property project, was recognized Dec. 12 at Elon Law’s 13th commencement with the David Gergen Award for Leadership & Professionalism.
Elon Law students are nominated for the award by their peers, professors or staff. Honorees are selected by a faculty and staff committee based on law school activities that represent the twin principles of leadership and professionalism.
The project assists a broader collaborative endeavor between the UNCG University Libraries, the North Carolina Division of Archives and Records, and North Carolina Registers of Deeds, among others. UNCG received a grant of nearly $300,000 from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission to digitize the thousands of slave deeds and bills of sale with help from 26 counties taking part in the program. The Register of Deeds in Guilford County is in that group.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.