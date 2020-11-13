Milestones

Achievers
Cindy Vigueira and Patrick Vigueira, both associate professors of biology at High Point University, recently published the article “Weedy Rice from South Korea Arose from Two Distinct De-Domestication Events” in the Frontiers in Agronomy journal.
Weedy rice is an aggressive weed of rice cultivation worldwide. Populations of weedy rice are the result of de-domestication events where cultivated rice varieties “go feral” and become weedy in the field. The Vigueiras’ research has been focused on studying the evolution of weedy rice populations in different world regions.
James Hutcherson of Ocean Isle Beach, a former Eden resident, has written a novel, "Impure Waters." Archway is the publisher.
Timothy Sowicz, an assistant professor for the UNCG School of Nursing, was invited to co-author a chapter in the upcoming American Society for Pain Management Nursing's Core Curriculum for Pain Management Nursing, 4th Edition. The chapter will focus on substance use disorders and pain. He's co-authoring the chapter with Marian Wilson, an associate professor in the Washington State University's college of nursing.
On the Move
- High Point University has welcomed the following staff members: Katie Armstrong, assistant director of admissions events; Nancy Benda, career adviser; Tyshana Gardner, senior admissions counselor at HPU; Katie Heidengren, Autumn Rector and Emily Ultan, administrative assistants; Perez Johnson, fleet coordinator; Emmalee Morgan, accessibility support specialist; Megan Parker, director of corporate relations; and James Reddick, package delivery coordinator.
- Anthony Crowder is the new Rockingham County Fire Marshal. He replaces William Lingle who went to work with another agency.
Announcements
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for Scale to Excel, a program for minority business owners who want to take their enterprises to the next level.
Virtual information sessions for interested business owners will be held at noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. To register, visit greensboro.org/scale-to-excel.
Scale to Excel is a program under the Accelerate Greensboro banner. Niketa Greene, the chamber’s recently promoted vice president for leadership, diversity and inclusion, is leading both the rebranding effort for the minority business accelerator and the creation of the new program.
Applications for Greensboro’s program are being accepted through Jan. 8. To learn more about eligibility requirements and apply, visit greensboro.org/scale-to-excel.
Logistimatics has signed a lease for office space at The Gateway in downtown Greensboro’s South End. The fastgrowing GPS tracking device company is returning to the area where it launched in 2017.
Awards
Dianne H.B. Welsh, Hayes Distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurship at UNCG, was recently honored with the Legacy Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers at its national conference held virtually Oct. 29-30.
Welsh, also founding director of the Entrepreneurship Cross-Disciplinary Program and founder and inaugural director emeritus of the North Carolina Entrepreneurship Center at UNCG, was recognized for her long-term commitment to the field of entrepreneurship education and her commitment to serving students, other faculty and the profession.
GCEC also named Edward Roberts, founder and chair of the Martin Trust Center for Entrepreneurship at MIT University, as a Legacy Award winner.
Erin Ellis Harrison has received the National Communication Association’s 2020 Preston Leadership Award. Harrison, the assistant director for the UNCG Speaking Center, is being honored for steering the organization’s Communication Center Section. Harrison, who holds a faculty appointment in communication studies, has been in her position at UNCG since 2011. The National Communication Association is the largest professional organization of the communication studies academic discipline.
apexanalytix was selected as a recipient of the annual Cigna Well-Being Award for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of its employees through a workplace wellness program.
Recent initiatives include a focus on improving balance in the use of digital technology (featuring a Cigna publication on finding a healthy balance with our digital life) and a Wellness Lunch-and-Learn addressing the issue of depression vs. sadness, which has increased in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cigna Well-Being Award applicants are evaluated based on the core components of their wellness program, including leadership engagement, company culture, strategy and goals, implementation, and employee engagement. All applications are scored and reviewed by a panel of Cigna health promotion experts.
