Milestones

Erin Ellis Harrison has received the National Communication Association’s 2020 Preston Leadership Award. Harrison, the assistant director for the UNCG Speaking Center, is being honored for steering the organization’s Communication Center Section. Harrison, who holds a faculty appointment in communication studies, has been in her position at UNCG since 2011. The National Communication Association is the largest professional organization of the communication studies academic discipline.

apexanalytix was selected as a recipient of the annual Cigna Well-Being Award for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of its employees through a workplace wellness program.

Recent initiatives include a focus on improving balance in the use of digital technology (featuring a Cigna publication on finding a healthy balance with our digital life) and a Wellness Lunch-and-Learn addressing the issue of depression vs. sadness, which has increased in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cigna Well-Being Award applicants are evaluated based on the core components of their wellness program, including leadership engagement, company culture, strategy and goals, implementation, and employee engagement. All applications are scored and reviewed by a panel of Cigna health promotion experts.

