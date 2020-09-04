On the Move
- Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center and Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine – High Point has welcomed Dr. Beck McAllister. McAllister has been with Wake Forest Baptist Health since 2016 and now brings his minimally invasive orthopaedic spine surgery and non-surgical expertise to patients dealing with back and neck problems in the High Point and surrounding communities.
- Jay Mebane has been appointed to the position of fire chief for the city of Burlington. Chief Jay Smith is retiring after 20 years of service. Mebane has been serving as the city’s inspections director since January 2019.
- Dr. Janus Patel has joined Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center and Pain Center – Premier in High Point.
- High Point University welcomed three new staff members over the summer: Crystal Harvey and Natalie Conti, resident directors; and Leah Golden, student success coach.
- Quinton Louris has joined Randolph Community College as the new Small Business Center Director.
Achievers
The Legends of Carolina Martial Arts recognized William J. Osterholt Jr. as a member of the Legends of Carolina Martial Arts Class of 2020. The Legends of Carolina Martial Arts is a non-political organization created to honor, each year, a small group of black belts who have impacted martial arts through the Carolinas in a positive manner.
Osterholt has studied and practiced for more than 40 years and is an eighth degree black belt in both karate and taekwondo.
The late astronaut Ron McNair was posthumously inducted into the Class of 2020 as well.
* * * *
The 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America recognized 73 Brooks Pierce attorneys as law industry leaders, including 39 from the Greensboro office. Seven attorneys in the firm’s Greensboro office were also recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective practice areas, and four others were recognized as “Ones to Watch.”
The seven Brooks Pierce attorneys in Greensboro recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” for their respective practice areas are: Marc Bishop for closely held transactions/uniform commercial code law; Mark Davidson for securities/capital markets law; David Sar for litigation — intellectual property; John Small for bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law; Jennifer Van Zant for litigation — antitrust; Ed Winslow for banking and finance law; and Kyle Woosley for environmental law.
The 39 Greensboro Brooks Pierce attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2020 are: Jimmy Adams, Marc Bishop, Arty Bolick, Libby Brewington, Forrest Campbell, Bill Cary, John Cross, Mark Davidson, Kearns Davis, Alex Elkan, George House, Bob King, Beth Langley, Brian McMillan, Bill McNairy, Clint Morse, Ben Norman, D.J. O’Brien, Jeff Oleynik, Jim Phillips, Reid Phillips, Clint Pinyan, Joey Ponzi, Bo Rodenbough, David Sar, Bob Saunders, Bob Singer, John Small, Dan Smith, Mack Sperling, Adam Tarleton, Randy Tinsley, Randy Underwood, Jennifer Van Zant, Melissa Weaver, Howard Williams, Jill Wilson, Ed Winslow and Kyle Woosley.
This was the first year McMillan, Norman, Ponzi and Smith were named to the list.
Additionally, four Greensboro attorneys were named by The Best Lawyers in America as “Ones to Watch” in their respective practice areas: Kim Marston and Andy Rodenbough, commercial litigation; Sarah Saint, labor and employment law — management; and Elizabeth Troutman, education law.
* * * *
Ron Rubenzer's article, "How the Best Handle Stress – A First Aid Kit (Part 2)," appeared in the summer 2020 copy of Combat Stress Magazine.
The Combat Stress Magazine is a product of the American Institute of Stress.
To see the magazine, visit www.stress.org/combat-stress-magazine-summer-2020.
* * * *
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker honored Katie Gerow Jones as the 6th District Community Hero of the Month for August 2020. Each month, Walker awards a constituent, business or organization for displaying extraordinary acts of service and for making a difference in the lives around them.
Jones is the founder of June's Bouquets, a nonprofit which provides bouquets of flowers for mothers who experience stillbirth. She is the mother of June Alice Jones, who was born still on Aug. 23, 2018. When family and friends provided her with a bouquet of flowers, she was inspired to offer this to all women who experience a hospital stillbirth. Her nonprofit enables nurses to hand-deliver a beautiful bouquet with a note to a grieving mom before she leaves for home. The service is free for hospitals. June's Bouquets partners with Bouquet Boutique, owned by Leah Gillis, who has supported the mission from the beginning.
* * * *
Orthodontist Dr. Mark Reynolds has earned and achieved diamond status from Invisalign. This certification means he is among the top 1% of Invisalign providers in the U.S.
Reynolds treats at least 150 orthodontic cases annually with Invisalign clear aligners. The diamond level certification also requires an orthodontist to have completed at least 800 orthodontic cases using the clear aligners.
Announcements
A new 7-Eleven convenience store is now open in High Point at 1440 Greensboro Road next to the new Wrenn Farm Village subdivision. This will be the first commercial project in the new residential area.
* * * *
Kisco Senior Living, a developer and manager of full-service senior living communities, has partnered with Eversound and is using Eversound in 12 of its 20 communities with plans to expand in the near future.
Eversound is a technology company advancing the senior care industry through communication and therapy management tools that provide engagement-centered care to residents living with dementia.
* * * *
Brick Church in Burlington held a groundbreaking and site dedication for a new fellowship space Sept. 3. The new fellowship space has been in development for more than five years.
Awards
The Local Bar Outreach Subcommittee of the North Carolina Bar Association has selected 11 recipients of the NCBA Citizen Lawyer Award for 2020. The awards, traditionally presented at the NCBA annual meeting, will be presented at a later date.
Greensboro recipients included: Jennifer N. Fountain, of Isaacson Sheridan; Kimberly Gatling, of Fox Rothschild; and Judge Patrice Hinnant, a retired Superior Court judge.
For information, visit www.ncbar.org/news/2020-citizen-lawyer-award-winners-announced/.
* * * *
Dr. Ratnasingham Shivaji, a professor of mathematics and statistics at UNCG, received the Distinguished University Teaching of Mathematics award from the Mathematical Association of America southeastern section. MAA cites his "infectious enthusiasm for mathematics and desire to guide students toward the discovery of ideas" as reasons for receipt of this award. Shivaji has mentored 17 Ph.D. students, 15 M.S. students and 30 undergraduate students, while receiving multiple National Science Foundation grants and publishing more than 150 articles.
