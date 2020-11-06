Milestones

Achievers
Professor Susan Letvak, clinical instructor Brandi Apple, clinical associate professor Thomas McCoy and adjunct instructor Marjorie Jenkins, all of UNCG's School of Nursing, received a $25,000 grant from the CCI Research Foundation. They will study the prevalence of pain and injuries in perioperative nurses, adherence to ergonomic safety measures and perceived barriers to using those measures.
* * * *
Velinda Chapman, a clinical assistant professor in UNCG's School of Nursing, co-authored an article, "HI I CARE: A Mnemonic Device to Frame Safe Patient Encounters and Support Simulation Experiences for Novice Nursing Students" in Teaching and Learning in Nursing.
* * * *
Professor Ratchneewan Ross of UNCG's School of Nursing published an article with Jennifer Cannon in the UNCG School of Education and Christine E. Murray, director of the UNCG Center for Youth, Family, and Community Partnerships, in The Family Journal. Their article is entitled, "The Happy, Healthy, Safe Relationships Continuum: Conceptualizing a Spectrum of Relationship Quality to Guide Community-Based Healthy Relationship Promotion Programming."
* * * *
U.S. Representative Mark Walker honored six employees of the North Carolina Zoo as Community Heroes of the Month for October 2020. Each month, Walker awards a constituent, business, or organization for displaying extraordinary acts of service and for making a difference in the lives around them.
Crista McGee, operations; Chris Shupp and Jennifer Ireland, animal section; Heather Scott and Amy Koepp, veterinary hospital; Donna Spencer, environmental services; and Leslie Seals, rangers, are zoo employees who went above and beyond to care for and protect the zoo’s animals and facilities while it was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. These essential workers stayed onsite to ensure that the more than 1,800 animals had continuous care and that the internal operations continued to run smoothly.
The employees were presented certificates and a flag which was flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of all North Carolina Zoo employees who have served so ably during this challenging year.
Announcements
CN Hotels recently opened its newest property in Greensboro, Hotel Denim, at 1517 Westover Terrace.
Hotel Denim was designed and created to reflect Greensboro's ties to denim and Cone Mills. The hotel features several murals created by renowned street artists throughout the building, which help tell the story of Cone Mills and its influence on denim.
For information, call 336-272-4737 or visit www.hoteldenimgso.com.
Awards
Crime Stoppers of High Point recently recognized Officer Brian Hilliard as the Crime Stoppers Officer of the Year.
Officer Hilliard has been with the High Point Police Department since May 2007, since that time he has served as a patrol officer and in the Housing Authority Unit. He is currently serving in the street crimes unit.
This year alone Officer Hilliard, along with Crime Stoppers tips, has been responsible for seizing more than 11 ounces of heroin which has a street value of more than $100,000 and more than $100,000 in seized funds.
* * * *
The Professional Grounds Management Society recognized Greensboro College with an Honor Award in the society's 2020 Green Star Awards competition.
The award was given in the University and College Grounds (Small- 0-199 Acres) category for exceptional grounds maintenance. Winners were honored during the society’s 2020 Virtual Awards Celebration held on Oct. 22 and Greensboro College's Director of Facilities Justin Liszka and his team were recognized for their efforts.
The Green Star Awards program brings national recognition to grounds maintained with a high degree of excellence, complimenting other national landscape award programs that recognize outstanding landscape design and construction.
* * * *
High Point University’s 2020 Annual Homecoming Weekend was held virtually from Oct. 23-25 due to the global pandemic.
The weekend included a variety of events, such as a virtual 5K, Cooking Collaborative with HPU Dining, worship service and virtual tours of new areas of campus.
The Annual Alumni Awards Ceremony is always a significant part of Homecoming. This year, HPU presented three major awards to alumni who have made a difference on campus, in their communities and on a national and global scale. The 2020 award winners are: HPU Lifetime Achievement Award, James H. Millis Jr., 1976 graduate; HPU Alumna of the Year, Elizabeth Miller Strickland, 1952 graduate; and HPU Alumni Service Award, Janet Riley-Wright, 1983 graduate.
Each year, HPU also honors 10 young alumni who graduated within the last 10 years. This year’s 10 Under 10 are: Timaura E. Barfield, Alicia N. Berry, Derrell T. Edwards, Jeremy D. Hiatt, Graham W. Howard, Taylor Z. Jamieson, John A. Ongaro, Charlotte G. Thompson, Robin P. White and Amber L. Williamson.
* * * *
North Carolina Zoo Volunteer Coordinator Toy Lambeth was honored with Governor’s Awards for Excellence for Human Relations on Oct. 27. It is the highest honor a state employee may receive and recognizes accomplishments beyond the call of duty which make a positive difference in the lives of their fellow North Carolinians. Employees are nominated for the award by other state employees including their supervisors and co-workers.
As volunteer coordinator for the zoo, Lambeth manages more than 1,600 volunteers with more than 43,000 service hours every year. Lambeth has worked at the zoo since 1990 and is a native of Asheboro. The Governor’s Award specifically recognizes her efforts to provide volunteers with meaningful experiences, expand the scope and scale of the program and promote diversity with the zoo’s volunteer community.
* * * *
As a recipient of the annual Cigna Well-Being Award, apexanalytix was recognized for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of its employees through a workplace wellness program.
Recent initiatives include a focus on improving balance in the use of digital technology (featuring a Cigna publication on finding a healthy balance with our digital life) and a Wellness Lunch-and-Learn addressing the issue of depression vs. sadness, which has increased in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the Move
- High Point University has welcomed 16 new faculty members in health and science related programs this year. Those joining the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy include: Gina Peacock, associate dean of student and professional affairs and professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences; Jeremiah Jessee, assistant professor of clinical sciences; Diamond Melendez, director of standardized client experiences and assistant professor; Samuel Adeosun, assistant professor of clinical sciences; Bianca Lascano, assistant professor and co-curricular director of clinical sciences; and Alex Ebied, assistant professor of clinical sciences. Joshua Allen, assistant professor of environmental chemistry, has joined the Wanek School of Natural Sciences. Those joining the Congdon School of Health Sciences include: Nolan Crain, assistant professor of physician assistant studies; Paul Kline, assistant professor of physical therapy; Michele Jedlica, assistant professor of physician assistant studies; Christopher Johnston, assistant professor of athletic training; Devon Werner, assistant professor of physical therapy and director of clinical education; Dr. Jeffrey Taylor, associate professor and chairman of HPU’s department of physical therapy; Malia Blue, assistant professor of exercise science; Don Goss, associate professor of physical therapy; and Brittany Macon-Davis, assistant professor of physician assistant studies.
- John Whisnant has joined Sanctuary House as director of philanthropy. He most recently served as the executive director for the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville.
- Cadence Petroleum Group has appointed Bradley P. Johnson as its chief executive officer.
- Greg Page, assistant professor of the practice of healthcare management, has joined High Point University's Earl N. Phillips School of Business. Tanisha Watkins, instructor of communication; Candice Edrington, assistant professor of strategic communication; and Nakia Shelton, assistant professor of strategic communication, have all joined HPU's Nido R. Qubein School of Communication. And the following have joined HPU's David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences: Abby Broughton, assistant professor of French; Humberto González Chávez, assistant professor of Italian; Rodney Reynolds, assistant professor of anthropology; Alec Szalewski, assistant professor of criminal justice; and Cameron Zinsou, visiting instructor of history.
- Annie Mills has joined Cooperative Extension, Randolph County Center as a horticulture agent.
