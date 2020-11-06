Milestones

Officer Hilliard has been with the High Point Police Department since May 2007, since that time he has served as a patrol officer and in the Housing Authority Unit. He is currently serving in the street crimes unit.

This year alone Officer Hilliard, along with Crime Stoppers tips, has been responsible for seizing more than 11 ounces of heroin which has a street value of more than $100,000 and more than $100,000 in seized funds.

The Professional Grounds Management Society recognized Greensboro College with an Honor Award in the society's 2020 Green Star Awards competition.

The award was given in the University and College Grounds (Small- 0-199 Acres) category for exceptional grounds maintenance. Winners were honored during the society’s 2020 Virtual Awards Celebration held on Oct. 22 and Greensboro College's Director of Facilities Justin Liszka and his team were recognized for their efforts.

The Green Star Awards program brings national recognition to grounds maintained with a high degree of excellence, complimenting other national landscape award programs that recognize outstanding landscape design and construction.

