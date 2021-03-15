Move over, bigger Southern cities. These NC spots are 'on the rise,' Southern Living says

North Carolina is home to two of the South's best up-and-coming cities, a lifestyle magazine says.

Southern Living named Wilmington and Winston-Salem among the regional destinations that are "on the rise." The list was a tribute to cities that the magazine said are sometimes overlooked but are making names for themselves.

"These growing cities have burgeoning food scenes, blossoming downtowns, and enough cultural and outdoor activities to fill a weekend itinerary several times over," Southern Living said. "In other words, they're basically the Goldilocks of cities: not too big, not too small, and just right."

Wilmington made the list, getting nods for its nearly 2-mile Riverwalk and proximity to popular beaches.

In addition to historic buildings, "find modern amenities such as boutique hotels, cocktail bars, and waterfront amphitheaters hosting frequent music festivals and live shows," Southern Living said in its report.

Winston-Salem also earned a spot for its amenities, including parks, restaurants and bars. Several attractions are in the city's Innovation Quarter, home to companies and living spaces, according to the magazine.