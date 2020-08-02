It’s been more than two months since Beth Kizhnerman, owner of the popular Greensboro restaurant, Smith Street Diner, announced it would be closing for good — much to the chagrin of regulars for whom it had become a mainstay during its 15 years.
Known for its giant biscuits, corned beef hash and good country cooking, it had been named one of the South’s Best Diners by Southern Living magazine and one of the 50 Best Diners in the country.
Unfortunately, the closing of local beloved small businesses — especially restaurants — has become a regular occurrence during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationally, the restaurant industry lost $120 billion in sales from March through May and is predicted to lose $240 billion in sales by the end of 2020, according to a survey by the National Restaurant Association.
Though stay-at-home orders and other restrictions have been lifted or eased, many food and restaurant owners are still struggling to hold on. Others have closed their doors permanently.
Under Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan, restaurants have been able to operate at 50% capacity since May 22. Although that would appear to be better than being completely shut down, it has not been a solution for local businesses that lack the space or outdoor seating it takes to survive at half capacity.
“We weren’t able to run the business at 50% capacity,” Kizhnerman said. “We tried takeout, but it just didn’t really work.”
She closed the restaurant for good in May.
“A lot of the restaurants are small to begin with,” said Greg Thompson, North Carolina state director of the National Federation of Independent Business. “So, when you cut it to 50%, the problem is you still have the same expenses, rent, utility, food, beverages, labor, on top of the fact that you are not going to get 50% of your usual customers.”
Nearly 3.3 million businesses were lost between February and April, more than the number of businesses forced to shut down during the Great Recession, according to a study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. From April through June, the U.S. economy suffered its deepest slump since the Great Depression.
“A lot of these local businesses have gone out of business, especially restaurants,” Thompson said. “And we are afraid that trend is going to continue because the numbers aren’t getting any better in the state or the country.”
With her lease coming up at the end of August, Kizhnerman felt she couldn’t take the chance.
“I wasn’t going to sign a five-year lease with my landlord under this uncertainty, because if something happened, I could lose everything,” she said.
Local and state governments have tried to provide loan and aid programs to help these small businesses sustain themselves during this time. But those efforts have in many cases proven to be either ineffective, inaccessible, or both. Many small business owners claimed they weren’t able to secure funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, which is intended to give federally funded loans to small businesses.
“There was a lot of confusion at first with the payroll protection plan and rightly so; it was a new program,” said Thompson, who has heard from many of the 7,000 North Carolina NFIB members recently. “Most small business owners don’t have accountants, attorneys and personal bankers that they can rely on to help them with this process, so we tried to be as much of a resource to help them as possible.”
Kizhnerman applied for the economic impact disaster loan and the Payroll Protection Program.
“I was granted the PPP, but did not take the money,” Kizhnerman said. “I did not take the money because I was afraid if I didn’t reopen, which I was afraid I wasn’t going to, I’d be stuck with a partial loan payment which I really couldn’t afford.”
The beginning of phased reopenings in late May came with another concern for small business owners — the issue of liability.
Thompson, a registered lobbyist, says the NFIB pushed for a legal safeguard to protect small business owners from being sued by customers claiming they contracted the virus from their establishment. The COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor law, which gives North Carolina businesses broad immunity and legal protection against COVID-19 lawsuits, was signed into law by Gov. Cooper July 2.
It was a small victory for small business owners in the midst of a trying time.
After emerging from the statewide shutdown in early May, the number of COVID-19 cases appeared to be leveling off. But cases have steadily risen ever since, breaking record after record through the month of July. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported an all-time high of 2,481 daily cases on July 18.
Some restaurants have voluntarily returned to takeout service only, and Cooper has banned alcohol sales at restaurants after 11 p.m. in hopes of stemming transmission. Phase Two restrictions — including limiting restaurant capacity to 50% — remain in effect until Aug. 7.
The hope remains that things will eventually return to normal. But for some, like Kizhnerman, it is simply too late.
“I have no idea what I am going to do next; I really don’t know,” Kizhnerman said. “You know, I’m 60 and I have been doing this for nearly 40 years, and I don’t know if I am going to stay in this industry. I may do something different.”
