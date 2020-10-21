Natty's owners vow to keep Greensboro restaurant open as brewery files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

It's the second Greensboro brewing company to run into trouble this year. Gibbs Hundred Brewing Co. closed in September. The State Street company had its origins on Lewis Street downtown.

Drew Brown, Natty Greene's attorney, said the beer maker is now under the control of a court trustee that will decide its future in the best interest of the creditors.

He's not sure what will happen, but for now, the brewery is closed, "maybe forever," Brown said. "Drink 'em while you can."

Rich Greene, executive director of the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild, said that while Natty's is not a member of the guild, its status as a founding member of the state's now-thriving craft brewery industry is legendary.

It was one of the first 25 breweries to open in a state that now has more than 340 of them.

Greene said the industry was bound to have its casualties as the competitive marketplace changed.

"All that said, you have to lay COVID on top of that," he said. In all of 2019, 14 of the group's breweries closed, Greene said. With 2020 only 75% over, 19 breweries have already closed across the state and more will come, he predicts.