Nature trails? Markets? How Wilmington area historic sites plan to welcome locals, tourists

"We're going to have another new exhibit based on Fort Anderson highlighting it as a quarantine fort," McKee said. "It is really the only thing that is completely born out of COVID because it allows us to tell how the fort's primary purpose was the quarantine station along the Cape Fear River. So it is totally appropriate for the time."

Across the river at Fort Fisher State Historic Site, educator John Moseley said they launched a new exhibit on the role and experience of African Americans at the Civil War and World War II last March just days before it closed down.

"It is still up and, in most cases, it is an exhibit most people haven't seen before," Moseley said. "We hope people will come check it out. We have also been fundraising for a new building and this exhibit is talking about some of the stuff we are working on in the grander scheme of things."

The site, like most, is still in a bit of a holding pattern as it waits for directives from the state regarding gathering size restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline but the risk remains high as the nation waits to be vaccinated.

"We are waiting on those state regulations, but we really hope to kick off programming in June with our artillery programs," he added.