Neighborhood says Koury zoning proposal would bring too many apartments

GREENSBORO — The wooded 23 acres is an unusual sight on busy Cone Boulevard, sitting between two established neighborhoods in northern Greensboro.

As the Kirkwood and Browntown developments were built around it, the park-like setting remained undeveloped for 60 years, a part of the trove of land that master developer Joe Koury bought as a long-term investment.

But the company he left behind, Koury Corp., is now ready to build a gated, $80 million, 480-apartment community on the property at Cone Boulevard and Cleburne Street.

Koury is asking the city to rezone the single-family land for apartments and several thousand residents who live around the site are fighting the request. They say that thousands of car trips in and out of the development every day will choke their small, walkable streets. The buildings, up to 80-feet tall, will tower over the mid-priced neighborhoods, they say, and the sheer concentration of apartments is dramatically out of character with its surroundings.

They, along with Koury Corp., will take their case to the Greensboro City Council on Tuesday night at its regular monthly business meeting. The opponents have requested that the council continue the hearing until its January business meeting, but that will be considered by council members Tuesday.