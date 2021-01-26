North Carolina gained over 30,000 jobs in December, as nationwide jobs took a hit

Berger-Gross said there's no single reason why North Carolina's economy is doing relatively well compared to other states.

"Different states have had different levels of COVID infection, different states have had different degrees of lockdown measures and economic restrictions. I don't think we can necessarily assign attribution for differences in the economic trends to any one of those factors," he said.

Within the sectors that experienced growth, the retail, transportation and warehousing, and temporary staffing services companies showed the most growth in December, Berger-Gross said.

North Carolina experienced the third largest job gains of any state, after Texas and Georgia. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 15 states, decreased in 11, and remained roughly the same in 24 states and Washington, D.C, according to the BLS report.

While jobs numbers overall increased in North Carolina, some industries did take a hit: the hospitality sector lost 2,800 jobs in December, as cold weather and COVID-19 spikes kept people away from restaurants.

The release of a second round of support for businesses through the federal Paycheck Protection Program this week could help the industry hold onto more jobs in the coming months.