Piedmont Natural Gas Co. wants to boost rates. Here's how much it would cost you.

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Piedmont Natural Gas Co. wants to hike rates for homeowners and businesses beginning in November.

The company said it filed its rate increase request with the N.C. Utilities Commission in Raleigh on Monday.

Here's what you need to know:

Proposed rate hike: The company wants the commission to approve an overall 10.4% increase in rates for natural gas.

Cost to you: Residential customers would pay an average of $8 more a month, or $95 more a year, according to the company.

Historical perspective: Rates would be about 17% less than those of a decade ago, according to Piedmont. Rates are based on the wholesale market. Prices rise and fall over the years, according to market prices.

Effective when: November.

Why the rate increase request: To recover $1.7 billion in capital investments that include building a natural gas storage facility in Robeson County, improving its storage facility in Huntersville, and federally required safety improvements to its system, according to Piedmont.

The facilities in part will help the company meet an ongoing increase in the number of customers in its service areas, Piedmont officials said.