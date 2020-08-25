GREENSBORO — Despite air travel gradually increasing at the beginning of the summer, it was lower than normal with fewer places for travelers to go as many attractions remained closed and hotels continued to operate at less than full capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Air travel out of Piedmont Triad International Airport was down 75% in July compared to last summer, according to statistics released Tuesday by the airport authority.
Passenger travel out of the airport was down 61% so far this year compared to the same period last year.
PTI has taken extra safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus including detailed cleaning of facilities and frequently used surfaces and see-through barriers at information booths, rental car counters and TSA screening lines.
Shipments out the airport also remain low this year with cargo flights down 31% from July last year and down 28% for the year to date compared to 2019.
