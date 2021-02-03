Raleigh ends legal limbo for Airbnb, other short-term rentals

RALEIGH — After years of back and forth debate and rules, short-term rentals like Airbnb are legal again in Raleigh.

"We have been dealing with this issue for five years, perhaps a little longer. During that time no regulations have been in place regarding short-term rentals," said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. "And we have seen the results of that: we have had minimal issues."

The council voted 7-to-1 Tuesday night to approve the new rules which go into effect in 30 days. Council member David Cox cast the no vote.

"I think we are at a point where we are going to let the genie come out of the bottle," Cox said. "People haven't invested in short-term rentals in Raleigh because of a degree of uncertainty about our regulations. By passing this text-change we are going to make it perfectly legal for people to begin running hotels in our neighborhoods."

Short-term rentals were technically illegal in Raleigh, but city leaders agreed in 2015 to not enforce the ban until rules could be put in place. Despite their legal limbo, websites like Airbnb and VRBO have hundreds of rooms and homes available for rent in the city.