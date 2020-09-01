ASHEBORO — Dava Foundation Inc. has finalized an agreement with Randolph Health to purchase all of Randolph Health's operating assets. The agreement was finalized on Friday.
The asset purchase agreement was filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of North Carolina that day. It is subject to the approval of the bankruptcy court and is expected to go through the normal bankruptcy proceedings.
"We are encouraged by the progress we are making toward preserving access to local, high-quality health care for years to come," said Angela Orth, chief executive officer at Randolph Health. "It has been a long journey, but our commitment to find a solution that ensures access to local health care for our residents has never wavered."
This agreement and the subsequent takeover of Java Medical Group of Randolph Health's operations will secure the hospital's future for businesses and residents of Randolph County. In addition to Tuesday's original announcement, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved a pair of resolutions to apply for the up to $20 million in loan proceeds from the Rural Healthcare Stabilization Fund from the North Carolina General Assembly. Those funds will be directly impacting health care in the community as they will got toward facility upgrades and equipment for the hospital.
"We will continue to update our employees, physicians and the community with additional details over the coming weeks and months," Orth said.
