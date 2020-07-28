Remington Outdoor Co. has entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in nearly 2½ years, declaring between $100 million and $500 million in both assets and liabilities.
The company had about 130 employees in Rockingham County when it exited bankruptcy protection in May 2018.
Remington has been plagued by lawsuits filed following the 2012 Newtown, Conn., school shooting in which 20 first-graders and six educators were killed. The gunman used a Remington-made rifle.
The company filed for protection late Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Alabama. The filing was made by chief executive Ken D'Arcy.
Cable news channel CNBC said Remington entered bankruptcy protection after failing to reach an agreement with the Navajo Nation. The group reportedly was considering purchasing Remington's assets in a prepackaged bankruptcy that would have allowed the company to shed its liabilities.
Remington needed less than seven weeks to exit bankruptcy protection in May 2018. It emerged with more than $775 million in debt canceled while honoring “all trade and business claims.”
It gained a $100 million term loan from creditors, identified as term loan lenders, who would own 82.5% of the equity in a reorganized Remington. Another group of creditors would hold the remaining 17.5% through providing a $45 million bridge loan.
The company said it has between 1,000 and 5,000 creditors. It does not plan to have any funds available upon exiting bankruptcy to pay unsecured creditors.
Listed as its largest shareholder is Cede & Co. of New York at 11.39 million shares. Schultze Master Fund Ltd. of Port Chester, N.Y., was listed as having 492,409 shares. Schultze is known for investing in distressed companies.
Three prominent North Carolina banks agreed in May 2018 to provide 54% of the debtor-in-possession financing. Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. provided $43.23 million, while BB&T Corp. provided $18.62 million.
Altogether, seven financial institutions are supplying $193 million.
Gun sales surge
Remington's bankruptcy filing comes as other firearms manufacturers, most notably Sturm, Ruger & Co., have experienced a surge in demand for its products related to the civil unrest in many parts of the United States.
Ruger's share price has been up as much as 33% from May 26 to a 52-week high of $80.50 on July 6. The 52-week low was $38.44 on March 12.
May 26 is the day demonstrations and protests began across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, who died soon after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on Memorial Day.
There also have been violent altercations between demonstrators and law-enforcement personnel in many communities.
Until the full brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began being felt in the U.S. in mid-March, there had been an industrywide firearms sales slump since the Trump administration took office in January 2017.
Trump’s pro-gun policy had eased fears of heightened restrictions under a potential president Hillary Clinton.
By contrast, gun sales surged in the months after President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 victories out of some gun owners’ fears that Obama might pursue tighter firearms restrictions.
As governors nationwide, including N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, began issuing stay-at-home restrictions through executive orders, Ruger’s sales began to increase.
