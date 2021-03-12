Spirit Airlines resumes flights to two Florida destinations at PTI

GREENSBORO — Spirit Airlines is resuming nonstop flights from Piedmont Triad International Airport and Orlando, Fla., on May 5.
The airline will also add nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale on May 6.
Spirit has served PTI with its leisure-oriented travel for several years.
Here is the flight schedule:
To Orlando: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Monday departing PTI at 11:23 a.m., arriving at Orlando 1:08 p.m.
From Orlando to PTI: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Monday departing at 9 a.m. and arriving at 10:38 a.m.
To Fort Lauderdale: Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday leaving PTI at 6:45 p.m. and arriving at 8:55 p.m.
From Fort Lauderdale to PTI: Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday leaving at 3:50 p.m. and arriving at PTI at 5:55 p.m.
Find more information at www.spirit.com.
