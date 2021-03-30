Starting Thursday, Blue Duck to be Greensboro's only supplier of electric scooters and bike sharing

GREENSBORO — A Texas company named Blue Duck will soon be the city's only supplier of electric scooters and bikes for rent throughout Greensboro.

The San Antonio company said Tuesday it will begin offering its devices through an exclusive contract with the city beginning Thursday.

The Greensboro City Council approved the contract with Blue Duck earlier this year. Other suppliers in the city had been Lime and Bird, but those companies no longer have permits to operate.

According to the city contract, Blue Duck will pay an initial permit fee of $1,750 and a $1,000 annual permit renewal fee each year thereafter. The company will pay Greensboro a fee of 15 cents per trip.

The exclusive contract lasts for two years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have been engaged with the Greensboro community and our city partners throughout this process," Megan McNamara, Blue Duck’s senior director of government partnerships, said in a news release. "We are thrilled to continue to expand our footprint in the State of North Carolina from Winston-Salem, where we have operated since the fall of 2020, and eager to provide multi-modal transportation options to riders in Greensboro.”