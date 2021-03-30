Starting Thursday, Blue Duck to be Greensboro's only supplier of electric scooters and bike sharing

GREENSBORO — A Texas company named Blue Duck will soon be the city's only supplier of electric scooters and bikes for rent throughout Greensboro.
The San Antonio company said Tuesday it will begin offering its devices through an exclusive contract with the city beginning Thursday.
The Greensboro City Council approved the contract with Blue Duck earlier this year. Other suppliers in the city had been Lime and Bird, but those companies no longer have permits to operate.
According to the city contract, Blue Duck will pay an initial permit fee of $1,750 and a $1,000 annual permit renewal fee each year thereafter. The company will pay Greensboro a fee of 15 cents per trip.
The exclusive contract lasts for two years.
“We have been engaged with the Greensboro community and our city partners throughout this process," Megan McNamara, Blue Duck’s senior director of government partnerships, said in a news release. "We are thrilled to continue to expand our footprint in the State of North Carolina from Winston-Salem, where we have operated since the fall of 2020, and eager to provide multi-modal transportation options to riders in Greensboro.”
Blue Duck's pricing for scooters is $1 to unlock and 25 cents per minute after that.
The company will waive the unlocking fee on Thursday as a special introductory offer.
Blue Duck said in the news release that it will hire a local operations team to manage the fleet out of a Greensboro operations center. Devices will be placed downtown in areas "carefully selected in consultation with City staff." All the devices are equipped with GPS technology that allows Blue Duck to restrict riding or parking in areas where they are not permitted.
Riders download the Blue Duck app from Apple’s App Store or the Google Play store to find and unlock devices near them.
Greensboro rules for scooters and shared bikes, known as "micromobility" devices, include:
- Bicycles and micro-vehicles must obey all traffic laws.
- Bicycles and micro-vehicles can travel on all public roads (other than interstates and access controlled expressways)
- Micro-vehicles may use bike lanes.
- Bicycles and micro-vehicles travelling on sidewalks outside of Greensboro's central business district should yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.
- Bicycles and micro-vehicles are not allowed to travel on sidewalks or in city parks inside Greensboro's central business district.
- Helmets are strongly encouraged.
- Riders of shared micro-vehicles must be 18 years or older.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.