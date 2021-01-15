Student Notebook

Activities
The High Point University Community Center opened its doors to community members and the Guilford County Division of Public Health as one of three COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the county.
On Jan. 11, Phase 1B adults arrived to receive the first of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. HPU partnered with the county to offer the space as the county began administering the vaccine to Phase 1B adults.
Vaccinations are available by appointment only to Phase 1B adults who are 75 years or older regardless of health status or living situation.
To make an appointment, visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/human-services/health-department/coronavirus-covid-19-info/covid-19-vaccine-information/covid-19-vaccination-online-scheduling.
The two other vaccination clinics are located at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro.
Announcements
Guilford County Schools and central offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
There will be a virtual Board of Education work session at 6 p.m. Jan. 28. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.
A virtual legislative committee meeting is set for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.
* * * *
Guilford County Schools is partnering with the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault to deliver training to teachers, administrators and instructional support staff.
All will participate in four, 90-minute sessions throughout the year: Learning how to recognize and report abuse, assault and sex trafficking of minors; a separate session focused on sex trafficking; learning concrete ways to support students who have experienced sexual violence or other forms of trauma; and focusing on prevention at the school level.
School administrative teams will also take two additional 90-minute courses: One in mandatory reporting and Title IX procedures, as well as a course about the “adultification” of Black girls and how harmful myths about their maturity can be detrimental.
Statistics from the North Carolina Council of Women and Youth Involvement show there were 300 child sex offenses reported in Guilford County in 2018-19, out of 1,954 reports statewide.
* * * *
The Music Academy of North Carolina wants the community to learn more about its mission and its people by holding a virtual event, "The Music Inside Us All," at noon Feb. 11 and April 22 and at 7:30 p.m. March 16 and May 13.
These free events will last about 30 minutes. Viewers will hear music from students and faculty and stories about how the nonprofit is making a difference in their lives.
The academy raised $27,950 during the pandemic, exceeding its goal.
For information, call 336-379-8748 or email sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org.
* * * *
High Point University will host a day of service as “A Day On, Not Off” on Monday, Jan. 18, by organizing various service projects on campus only, due to COVID-19. Service projects include packaging seeds to share, a technology donation for area schools and more.
Interns
The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation is accepting applications for its Nonprofit Internship Program. The NPIP awards paid internship opportunities to Pell grant-eligible college and university students enrolled in four-year institutions in North Carolina. Interns spend a minimum of eight weeks during the summer with host organizations, and will have the opportunity to connect with other interns in the program and participate in ongoing professional development throughout the summer. Interns receive a taxable stipend of $3,200.
The application deadline is Feb. 15.
For information, visit www.zsr.org/non-profit-internship.
Scholarships
UNCG’s International Programs Center has announced that eight UNCG students were among the more than 900 American undergraduate students selected to receive the Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship to study abroad through the end of 2021. An additional five UNCG students were listed as alternates and will receive the award if there are recipients who decline.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, some programs have been temporarily suspended. However, students have the flexibility to shift their program term and dates and still retain their scholarship.
The Gilman awards are made in two cycles. Cycle 1 is for spring and summer programs. Cycle 2 is for summer, fall and academic year programs.
Gilman Cycle 1 recipients:
- Spring 2021: Alexis Baldwin, Uruguay; Hannah Ortiz, South Korea; Jenea Holbert, Germany; and Jessica Nnanna, South Korea
- Summer 2021: Alexis Durah, Costa Rica; Colby Shelton, Italy; Jay Mayfield-Loomis, Peru; and Taylor Urban, United Kingdom
Gilman Cycle 1 Alternates
- Spring 2021: Mckenzie Campbell, Sweden; and Sierra Dixon, United Kingdom
- Summer 2021: Skylar Blackman, United Kingdom; and Maris Jones, Italy
- Fall 2021: Nicole Rowe, Sweden
For a list of Gilman recipients, visit gilmanscholarship.org.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.