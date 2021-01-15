Student Notebook

The Music Academy of North Carolina wants the community to learn more about its mission and its people by holding a virtual event, "The Music Inside Us All," at noon Feb. 11 and April 22 and at 7:30 p.m. March 16 and May 13.

These free events will last about 30 minutes. Viewers will hear music from students and faculty and stories about how the nonprofit is making a difference in their lives.

The academy raised $27,950 during the pandemic, exceeding its goal.

For information, call 336-379-8748 or email sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org.

High Point University will host a day of service as “A Day On, Not Off” on Monday, Jan. 18, by organizing various service projects on campus only, due to COVID-19. Service projects include packaging seeds to share, a technology donation for area schools and more.

