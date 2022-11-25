Student Notebook

Achievers

High Point University senior Joe Maronski, a journalism and political science major, helped compile NBC News’ Midterm Book for the 2022 midterm election season. He interned with NBC News’ Political Unit in Washington, D.C., over the summer as a political unit intern. During his time there, he wrote for the “Meet the Press” blog and other digital programs, and researched and prepared for the 2022 midterms to help write the Election Book.

The 62-page book contains information that NBC News reporters and producers use to cover elections from demographic information about candidates, which races to watch and what barriers may be broken during this election cycle.

Maronski is from Miller Place, N.Y.

The information from the book was used Nov. 8 for Election Day coverage.

Activities

High Point University students in the Bonner Leader Program hosted a day of service on Veterans Day to package and deliver hygiene packs and personal items to local veterans.

As part of the service-learning program, students packaged 40 hygiene kits filled with lotion, toothpaste, floss, toothbrushes, shaving cream, razors and deodorant. They also packed 20 personal item kits and donated additional items for veterans experiencing homelessness to the Arthur Cassell Transitional House, which is part of Open Door Ministries in High Point. Students delivered the packages to the veterans on Nov. 14.

This is the first time the Bonner Leaders have provided hygiene packs to the Arthur Cassell Transitional House. Student Kaitlyn Cruz says they hope to make this an annual tradition.

Scholarships

Xavier Partee of Whitsett is one of 25 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors from Sallie Mae in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Partee is a freshman at N.C. A&T studying mass communications.

Partee was selected among more than $1,000 applicants based on their academic performance and upstanding moral character, both in their academic and personal lives.