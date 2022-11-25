 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Student Notebook

  • 0
Helping Veterans

High Point University students in the Bonner Leader Program hosted a day of service on Veterans Day to package and deliver hygiene kits and personal items to local veterans.

 HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY, PROVIDED

Achievers

High Point University senior Joe Maronski, a journalism and political science major, helped compile NBC News’ Midterm Book for the 2022 midterm election season. He interned with NBC News’ Political Unit in Washington, D.C., over the summer as a political unit intern. During his time there, he wrote for the “Meet the Press” blog and other digital programs, and researched and prepared for the 2022 midterms to help write the Election Book.

The 62-page book contains information that NBC News reporters and producers use to cover elections from demographic information about candidates, which races to watch and what barriers may be broken during this election cycle.

Maronski is from Miller Place, N.Y.

The information from the book was used Nov. 8 for Election Day coverage.

People are also reading…

Activities

High Point University students in the Bonner Leader Program hosted a day of service on Veterans Day to package and deliver hygiene packs and personal items to local veterans.

As part of the service-learning program, students packaged 40 hygiene kits filled with lotion, toothpaste, floss, toothbrushes, shaving cream, razors and deodorant. They also packed 20 personal item kits and donated additional items for veterans experiencing homelessness to the Arthur Cassell Transitional House, which is part of Open Door Ministries in High Point. Students delivered the packages to the veterans on Nov. 14.

This is the first time the Bonner Leaders have provided hygiene packs to the Arthur Cassell Transitional House. Student Kaitlyn Cruz says they hope to make this an annual tradition.

Scholarships

Xavier Partee of Whitsett is one of 25 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors from Sallie Mae in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Partee is a freshman at N.C. A&T studying mass communications.

Partee was selected among more than $1,000 applicants based on their academic performance and upstanding moral character, both in their academic and personal lives.

+1 
Xavier Partee

Partee

Send press releases to

people@greensboro.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 tax moves to make by Dec. 31

3 tax moves to make by Dec. 31

On top of holiday shopping, planning family trips, and everything else that comes with the holiday season, it's important to get a handle on your tax planning before December ends.

Health Happenings

The Speech and Hearing Center at UNCG is now offering cochlear implant services for clients. This includes an assessment to determine if a cli…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert