Student Notebook

Achievers

Five Eastern Connecticut State University students, including Mayra Santos Acosta of Archdale, have been hired as student leaders for the Center of Community Engagement for the fall semester. The CCE coordinates Eastern's volunteer efforts in community service opportunities across Willimantic.

Santos Acosta, a senior majoring in health sciences, coordinates the CCE programs for the St. Joseph Living Center virtual Skype calls and the elementary video project.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer opportunities for Eastern students during the fall semester are limited, with most being moved to virtual programs. These include virtual meetings, tutoring and video production projects for elementary school students. Regardless of the limitations, the CCE has spent the summer planning on how to provide services to the community through collaboration with student leaders, volunteers and staff.