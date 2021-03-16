Syngenta to keep headquarters, 650 jobs, in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Syngenta Crop Protection said Tuesday it will keep its 650-employee headquarters here and invest $68 million to redevelop and rebuild a significant portion of its Swing Road campus.

The company, which has been discussing its options for a new site since mid-2019, said its original 70-acre home is the best fit despite looking at other sites in Guilford County, Research Triangle Park, Chicago and other areas.

It will build new offices and labs on the northern part of its property.

Vern Hawkins, president of Syngenta Crop Protection, said Tuesday in a virtual news conference that the COVID-19 pandemic caused some delay in the company's evaluation plans and changed its priorities for designing the new offices and labs.

The new operations will emphasize worker safety and flexible arrangements for some workers that may be able to work from home.

"A project like this takes a lot of partners because we were looking at so many different types of arrangements," Hawkins said.

The redevelopment process will likely take up to three years, he said.