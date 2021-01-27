The Blind Tiger issued notice of violation under Guilford County's Board of Health rule governing COVID-19 restrictions, official says

State health officials had deemed the memorial concert as a religious event, which is how the club's management described it, and that would exempt it from the rules.

However, Vann said Wednesday that, based on the information the health department gathered, it issued a first notice under Guilford County's Board of Health rule. Under that rule, a first notice serves as a "warning to abate a violation prior to imposing a civil penalty."

"We're continuing to work with them to make sure that whenever they decide to have additional events, that they're going to be in compliance with both the executive order as well as our Board of Health rule," Vann said.

"And they are being advised to let us know at least 48 hours in advance that they are planning on having an event and that we are going to work with them, go to the place, look over their policies, look over their setup, make sure that we understand what type of event they're they're having," she said. "We want them to be successful in their process."

