The Blind Tiger issued notice of violation under Guilford County's Board of Health rule governing COVID-19 restrictions, official says

GREENSBORO — Guilford County has issued a notice of violation of COVID-19 restrictions to The Blind Tiger, a popular live music club on Spring Garden Street, officials confirmed Wednesday.
"We have shared a notice of violation with The Blind Tiger, as we did identify the fact that they were in violation of the executive order," Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said at a news conference Wednesday.
The health department conducted a site visit at the club after receiving multiple complaints following a Facebook post showing what appeared to be a mostly maskless crowd. The crowd gathered at the club for a memorial concert benefiting the family of a COVID-19 victim.
An executive order issued by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper includes face covering and social distancing requirements at public gatherings to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Although The Blind Tiger is a private club, it now functions under the governor's executive order as a restaurant.
The club did not respond Wednesday to an email and voicemail seeking comment for this story.
Don "Doc" Beck, the club's general manager, has previously told the News & Record that "we are doing everything we should be doing to be open. As long we can ensure the safety of our customers/staff we will remain open."
State health officials had deemed the memorial concert as a religious event, which is how the club's management described it, and that would exempt it from the rules.
However, Vann said Wednesday that, based on the information the health department gathered, it issued a first notice under Guilford County's Board of Health rule. Under that rule, a first notice serves as a "warning to abate a violation prior to imposing a civil penalty."
"We're continuing to work with them to make sure that whenever they decide to have additional events, that they're going to be in compliance with both the executive order as well as our Board of Health rule," Vann said.
"And they are being advised to let us know at least 48 hours in advance that they are planning on having an event and that we are going to work with them, go to the place, look over their policies, look over their setup, make sure that we understand what type of event they're they're having," she said. "We want them to be successful in their process."
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.