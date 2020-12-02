The man who created the Slim Jim recipe has died of COVID-19 in North Carolina

RALEIGH — Thanks to one man, nearly every food store in the United States contains a little piece of Raleigh in it: the Slim Jim beef jerky stick.

That man is Alonzo T. "Lon" Adams II, a Raleigh food scientist who created the formula for the famous jerky, a salty processed snack that remains a top-selling snack food.

But Adams wasn't just the father of the Slim Jim, or a "towering figure in Jimology," as The New York Times Magazine described him in 1996.

He was a World War II veteran, surviving combat in Belgium at the Battle of the Bulge, where a bullet flew through his head.

At 95, he remained an avid bowler. He was a cook and photographer and was loved by his children and grandchildren.

He died Saturday, Nov. 28, in Raleigh of COVID-19 complications, according to his obituary.

"It feels wrong to say that it's shocking that someone that old passed away, but it really was shocking," said Andrew Adams, his 29-year-old grandson, in an interview Tuesday with The News & Observer.

"For someone to have been so healthy before the pandemic, and then just that rapidly be diagnosed and passing away, it was pretty shocking," he said.