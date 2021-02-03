Walgreens will offer COVID-19 vaccine at 300 stores in N.C. starting next week

RALEIGH — Walgreens will start offering COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina next week through a federal partnership.

The drugstore giant has been selected as North Carolina's distributor in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, an effort starting next week that will see drugstores across the country offering the vaccine.

Walgreens expects to receive 31,200 vaccines to distribute in North Carolina, according to a fact sheet posted to the company's website. Those will be spread across 300 locations statewide that the company says were chosen based on the medically underserved nature of the surrounding area and CDC social vulnerability index scores.

Vaccinations will begin at Walgreens on Feb. 12, according to a news release.

Appointments will open up next week, according to Emily Delnicki, a Walgreens spokeswoman. Those interested will be able to visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment for vaccination at a Walgreens pharmacy. Walk-in vaccinations will not be available.

Walgreens operates 356 stores in North Carolina, according to its website. Delnicki said she "could not share" the locations that will receive vaccine.