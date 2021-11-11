'Want to work at Greensboro's Tanger Center?

GREENSBORO — Want to work at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts?

A job fair to recruit part-time event staff for the Tanger Center will be held from 3-7 p.m. Nov. 23 at The Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum complex, the venue said Thursday in a news release.

About 100 part-time positions are available for a variety of roles including:

Ticket sellers and call center staff.

Bartenders and catering servers.

Guest services representatives.

In-house security staff.

Parking lot staff.

Ticket takers.

Ushers.

Production staff.

Maintenance staff.

In addition to the Tanger Center, affiliated support organizations Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services (crowd management) and local IATSE 574 (stagehands, riggers, loaders and technicians) also will have representatives on hand to provide information on available positions and interview applicants.

Interested candidates should bring photo ID and resume and be prepared to complete application and background check authorization.