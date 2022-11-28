Ward Black Law launches Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign

Ward Black Law is launching the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign.

Residents are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to their location at 208 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

Cash and checks made out to the Toys for Tots Foundation are welcome as well.

Active duty Marines in dress blues will be on site all day long to collect contributions and meet visitors.

The firm will offer Krispy Kreme doughnuts, Special Blend coffee and Biscuitville biscuits in the morning.

Grilled chicken lunches, courtesy of the non-profit “Grill 4 God” from Statesville, will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Santa Claus and the Marines’ “Gunny Claus” will be on site in the afternoon and available for pictures.

The firm is collecting toys and donations through Dec. 9.

For information, call 336-333-2244.