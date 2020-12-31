What will the N.C. housing market be like in 2021? COVID-19 effects offer clues.

Homebuilders will continue working through this "bottleneck" into 2021 until more normal economic conditions can resume.

The incoming Biden administration and the pending Senate party leadership will affect the housing market, said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, in a December presentation.

If they manage the COVID-19 vaccine delivery well, it will allow for job creation as the economy recovers.

Undersupply of homes

In the Triangle, the annual number of housing starts grew by 4.5% in 2020 from last year, but the number of homes sold far outpaced that number, growing by 11.4% from last year, according to Metrostudy.

There are only 1.28 million available homes in the country, down 22% from last year, according to the National Association of Realtors. It's the lowest number on record since the association started tracking it almost 40 years ago.

That represents a 2.3-month supply, meaning it would take that long for all available homes to be sold at the current sales pace.

That supply has dropped to less than one month in the Triangle and Charlotte metro markets.