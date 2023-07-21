Our public discourse is severely hampered by the toxins of certainty. Somewhere along the odyssey of the American narrative we made our understanding of political affiliation and orthodoxy preeminent over the nation’s stated values.

While that may seem normal, and to a degree expected, it runs counter to the manner in which America was constructed. The American experiment is held together by an idea. That idea declares the people could govern themselves if fortified by the ideals of liberty and equality.

Can one support issues constitutionally that are in opposition to how one feels personally? That is the paradox that the Constitution sometimes requires.

In the increasing complexity we must embrace an unprecedented civic maturity. Civic maturity accepts the rights as well as the responsibilities that accompany American citizenship.

It’s not enough to boldly proclaim: “I know my rights as an American citizen!” One must also know the responsibilities. It is the ability, if need be, to look beyond personal political orthodoxy in order to remain committed to the nation’s stated values or, as Aristotle articulated, the “common good.”

The opposite of civic maturity is, of course, civic immaturity. The latter, though far more pervasive in the culture, represents the antithesis of American values. Civic immaturity is strident beliefs that reduce the mosaic of the American experiment to the rigidity of homogenized black-and-white thinking.

It is beleaguered by carcinogens such as “whataboutisms,” the sophomoric technique when confronted with a difficult issue, changes the subject often utilizing a counter accusation. For example, charges of President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor having classified documents is countered with, “What about Biden? He had classified documents in his garage?”

Because one does not possess the requisite civic maturity, this juvenile exercise is, at best, obfuscation. It systematically undermines the American ethos because it renders the larger interest of the nation to a secondary position, or worse it assumes wrongly that one’s narrow perspective is synonymous with what’s best for the nation. We are embodying the observation that playwright William Dean Howell said about the American theater, “What the American public wants in the theater is tragedy with a happy ending.”

Over the centuries we have sought to remedy this incongruent aspiration, by transforming our preferred fables into unimpeachable historical data. The Liberty Bell rang out American Independence on July 4, 1776; Lincoln freed the slaves; and The Lost Cause of the Confederacy was a noble effort that was only tangentially related to owning human beings are among the yarns that many hold as fact.

Rather than building on the immortal creed established by the founding generation, we seek the silos of regression. Comforted by fear and distrust, a portion of the populace has made book bans and othering consistent with some notion of American values.

Rarely, if ever, has the cultivation of ignorance benefitted a democratic society. Ironically, America might be the exception to the rule. Are we committed to the happenstance route, first observed in 1831 by Alexis de Tocqueville and his notion of American exceptionalism:

“The position of the Americans is therefore quite exceptional, and it may be believed that no democratic people will ever be placed in a similar one. Their strictly Puritanical origin, their exclusively commercial habits, even the country they inhabit, which seems to divert their minds from the pursuit of science, literature, and the arts, the proximity of Europe, which allows them to neglect these pursuits without relapsing into barbarism, a thousand special causes, of which I have only been able to point out the most important, have singularly concurred to fix the mind of the American upon purely practical objects.”

Hardly an endorsement; de Tocqueville’s original summation hardly aligns with the contemporary use of American exceptionalism, which is merely veiled idolatry.

Perhaps somewhere between de Tocqueville’s observation and the divinely inspired “shining city on a hill” mythology, there’s another story. It is a story of how a cabal of flawed men developed a near-perfect ideal that enjoined liberty and equality to exist in perennial tension.

America’s greatness is not dependent on retelling a hackneyed version of the historical canon, conveniently omitting unflattering aspects. Great nations authentically acknowledge high and low moments. When America does that it will be exceptional indeed.