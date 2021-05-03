Calls for justice at N.C. funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY — Mourners gathered Monday for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina, with the Rev. Al Sharpton issuing a powerful call for transparency and the release of body camera footage.

At an invitation-only service in a church in Elizabeth City, Sharpton delivered a fiery eulogy that likened delays in the release of law enforcement footage to a con job done on the public. A judge ruled last week that the video would not be released for another month pending a state investigation of the shooting.

“I know a con game when I see it. Release the whole tape and let the folks see what happened to Andrew Brown,” Sharpton said to loud applause. He added: “You don’t need time to get a tape out. Put it out! Let the world see what there is to see. If you've got nothing to hide, then what are you hiding?”

Other speakers included Brown's sons as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Brown’s family. Calling Brown's death an “unjustifiable, reckless shooting,” Crump told mourners the legal team would continue fighting for justice and transparency, including the release of deputy body camera footage of the shooting.