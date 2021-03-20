Campus feels like a 'ghost town' as Duke evaluates status of its COVID lockdown

That was the highest number of positive cases reported in a single week at Duke since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. It's just under the total number of positive cases reported for the entire first semester at Duke.

"As close as we are to the end ... we're still in the middle of a global pandemic, and there's a highly infectious virus circulating in the community," Schoenfeld said.

Duke administrators said they are "seeing the improvement we had hoped from the undergraduate community" in a message to undergraduate students Thursday night. For testing conducted through Wednesday, Duke reported 54 cases of COVID-19, down from 107 cases in the same period last week, according to the university.

However, the stay-in-place order will still be in effect through 9 a.m. Sunday.

Spikes in COVID cases will be 'short-lived'

Durham County Health Director Rod Jenkins said officials are not naive to what happens on college campuses and he knew there would eventually be a spike at Duke. He said people tend to let certain seasons or activities, like the holidays or fraternity and sorority recruitment, get the best of them and they take more risks.