Candidate filings for Thursday, March 4

Candidate filing for the 2022 election runs through noon today.
Here’s a look at who filed Thursday for elected office in Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; and (R) Republican.
Board of Commissioners
At-large
Alvin Robinson, 2139 Huffine Mill Rd., McLeansville (R)
District 3
Pat Tillman, 105 Homewood Ave., Greensboro (R)
District 7
Lisa McMillan, 201 N. Murrow Blvd., Greensboro (D)
Kenny Abbe, 5316 Solar Place, Greensboro (R)
Board of Education
At-large
Alan Sherouse, 204 Isabel St., Greensboro (D)
City Council
At-large
Melodi Fentress, 3630 Lewiston Rd., Greensboro
District 1