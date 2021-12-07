Candidate filings

Local candidate filing began Monday for the March 8 election and ends at noon Dec. 17. Here’s a look at who filed Monday in Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; (R) Republican.
Guilford County Board of Commissioners
District 7
Carolyn Q. Coleman (D), 5513 Stonebridge Road, Pleasant Garden (i)
Guilford County Board of Education
District 2
Crissy Pratt (R), 1717 Lazy Lane, High Point
District 6
Tim Andrew (R), 3719 Village Springs Drive, High Point
Guilford County Sheriff
E.L. Melvin (R) 7809 Neugent Drive, Kernersville
Adam Perry Moore (R), 2205 New Garden Rd., Greensboro
Therron J. (TJ) Phipps (D), 201 N. Elm St., Greensboro
Randy Powers (R), 2517 W. Woodlyn Way, Greensboro
Greensboro City Council (nonpartisan)