Candidate filings

Local candidate filing began Monday for the March 8 election and ends at noon Dec. 17. Here’s a look at who filed Monday in Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; (R) Republican.

Guilford County Board of Commissioners

District 7

Carolyn Q. Coleman (D), 5513 Stonebridge Road, Pleasant Garden (i)

Guilford County Board of Education

District 2

Crissy Pratt (R), 1717 Lazy Lane, High Point

District 6

Tim Andrew (R), 3719 Village Springs Drive, High Point

Guilford County Sheriff

E.L. Melvin (R) 7809 Neugent Drive, Kernersville

Adam Perry Moore (R), 2205 New Garden Rd., Greensboro

Therron J. (TJ) Phipps (D), 201 N. Elm St., Greensboro

Randy Powers (R), 2517 W. Woodlyn Way, Greensboro

Greensboro City Council (nonpartisan)

At-large

Taffy L. Buchanan, 715 Woodlake Drive, Greensboro

District 3

Zack Matheny, 3510 Primrose Ave., Greensboro

