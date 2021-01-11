Capitol riot leaves NC Republicans concerned about the party's future

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr blamed Trump for the Capitol riots after "promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point."

Brent Woodcox, senior policy adviser for the N.C. General Assembly, tweeted that he was disheartened to see people post that "all Republicans are to blame." Woodcox has been critical of the president since the beginning and said he risked his career and reputation to "oppose this nonsense."

"I am not to blame," Woodcox tweeted. "But that type of hyperpartisan attitude has fanned the flames."

Unlike Woodcox, Orr, one of the original "Never Trumpers" does blame the Republican Party. In an interview, he said no one on the federal level has had the "backbone" to say they're Republican and that what was happening before Wednesday was "ridiculous."

"You know, we can't tolerate this kind of behavior from the president of the United States," Orr said. "They're afraid to say it because he might tweet something bad about them."

Former N.C. Rep. Chuck McGrady called it "disturbing" that Trump seemed to have incited the riot and then disappeared while bipartisan members of Congress tried to defuse the situation.

"And when he finally did say something, he didn't say so much of anything," McGrady said.