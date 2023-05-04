CAR ENTHUSIASTS: Are you especially proud of your car, or do you just want to see cars that their owners are especially proud of? Then head over to Reidsville for the “Any and All Car Show” at Jack’s Burger Bar, 2009 S. Scales Street. The fun starts at noon. Official motto: “If you want to show it off, bring it down.”
