Care home for people living with HIV, AIDS marks 30 years

House of Mercy lies close to Gardner’s heart because in 1995 her brother died of AIDS. Two weeks after her brother passed away, House of Mercy called because a bed had become available.

“As my parents reflect on House of Mercy it always becomes an opportunity for us to wonder what could have happened if he could have had the support,” said Gardner.

Gardner wants the House of Mercy to be a place where people with HIV and AIDS can come for both physical and emotional help.

“Our commitment to you is to walk hand in hand with you to help navigate any of the issues that you are experiencing, HIV related or not,” said Gardner.

The stigma of HIV and AIDS is often tied to people who are not fully educated about transmission. As such, people do harm by not understanding or getting that education, said Gardner.

HIV and AIDS are also closely linked to the LGBTQ community and drug users, two groups of people that are often discriminated against. Approximately 1.2 million people now live in the U.S. with AIDS, about 13% of them do not know it and need testing, according to HIV.gov.

“This is a place that’s judgment free, where we will not discriminate against you,” said Gardner.