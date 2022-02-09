Career superlatives

• Member, Super Bowl XXXIV champion St. Louis Rams, 1999 season (defeated Tennessee 23-16 on Jan. 30, 2000)
• No. 6 pick in 1999 NFL Draft, Rams
• Rams rookie of the year, 1999
• Six consecutive seasons with 1,300 or more receiving yards and nine or more touchdown catches
• Pro Bowl, seven times
• All-Pro, two times
• Finished NFL career ranked 10th in all-time receiving yards (13,382) and 13th in career receptions (920), 74 career receiving touchdowns
• Led NFL in receiving yards two times
• Selected to NFL's all-decade team for 2000s
A career worthy of a call to Canton.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 7, 2022
2022 Hall of Fame Finalist @AllHands81 talks about his favorite play. pic.twitter.com/Wp17I04NXO
• First-team All-America, N.C. State, 1998
• ACC player and offensive player of the year, 1998
• ACC's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,379) at end of career
• N.C. State record-holder for catches, touchdown catches and 100-yard receiving games