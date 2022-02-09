 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Career superlatives
SUPER BOWL XXXIV

Torry Holt celebrating a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta. The Rams defeated the Titans 23-16 on Jan. 30, 2000.

 Member, Super Bowl XXXIV champion St. Louis Rams, 1999 season (defeated Tennessee 23-16 on Jan. 30, 2000)

 No. 6 pick in 1999 NFL Draft, Rams

 Rams rookie of the year, 1999

 Six consecutive seasons with 1,300 or more receiving yards and nine or more touchdown catches

 Pro Bowl, seven times

 All-Pro, two times

 Finished NFL career ranked 10th in all-time receiving yards (13,382) and 13th in career receptions (920), 74 career receiving touchdowns

 Led NFL in receiving yards two times

 Selected to NFL's all-decade team for 2000s

 First-team All-America, N.C. State, 1998

 ACC player and offensive player of the year, 1998

 ACC's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,379) at end of career

 N.C. State record-holder for catches, touchdown catches and 100-yard receiving games

 Member, North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, class of 2022 (induction April 22)

 Member, N.C. State Athletics Hall of Fame, 2013

 Member, Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame, 2012

