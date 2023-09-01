My daughter texted me the other day that she had placed an Oreo cookie in some waffle batter, cooked it in the waffle iron and it was pretty tasty.

Hallelujah. Praise the Lord. Thank you Jesus.

A few weeks ago my family spent the week in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (Myrtle Beach without the beach) and though we came home on a Saturday, we opted to skip church the following day and rest.

I got caught up on some chores and by 4 p.m. I was ready to read and watch television. A delicious, decadent afternoon was yawning ahead.

My daughter mentioned something about deep frying Oreos. After going to the Carolina Classic Fair last year and trying some, she has become a bit obsessed with tasting them whenever possible.

Half listening, I gave her some cooking tips and opened my book.

"Mom!" she yelled a few minutes later.

I ran into the kitchen to see a small stovetop fire.

Not a big deal I thought at first, grabbing the pot lid. I can handle this.

But the fire was maybe eight inches above the pot so intimidated, I threw it at the pot, only covering it halfway.

"Chris!" I yelled and my husband, resting in the basement, came up the stairs thinking that maybe we had a yummy treat for him to try.

Instead, he too reached for a pot lid and tried to extinguish the fire. Failing, he ran for our ancient fire extinguisher but that didn't seem to help.

I told my daughter to race to the neighbor's house and see if they had a fire extinguisher.

Finally, fire alarms blaring the background, my husband reached for the pot and threw it in the kitchen sink.

Not before the painted white cabinet doors above our ceramic stovetop were blistered and our white, popcorn ceiling was black with soot.

We took turns the rest of the evening cleaning the kitchen and the orange cleaner seemed to work the best.

Later, my husband reminded us all of how lucky we were, how that like the cabinets, we could be covered in damage and blisters or worse.