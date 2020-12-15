Carolina moves past Miami in College Football Playoff rankings, into contention for Orange Bowl

With a better position in the College Football Playoff rankings, North Carolina's football program and fans hope orange-clad Clemson can help them see even more Orange in a first major bowl game appearance in 71 years.
The Tar Heels (8-3) are No. 15 in the newest rankings, moving past Miami (8-2), which is now No. 18 after Carolina hammered the Hurricanes on Saturday.
That means Carolina is the ACC's highest-ranked team behind No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) and No. 3 Clemson (9-1), both of which present strong cases to be included among the four playoff teams that will be announced Sunday. If both Notre Dame and Clemson make the playoffs, then the ACC's slot in the Orange Bowl, one of the New Year's Six bowl games this season, would go to the league's next-highest-ranked team.
A Clemson win over Notre Dame in the ACC championship game in Charlotte on Saturday could make that happen for Carolina. Notre Dame beat Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes on Nov. 7, but Tigers quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Trevor Lawrence did not play. If the Tigers win this time and leave both teams with single losses to each other, both would remain strong playoff contenders.
If Notre Dame wins again and makes Clemson a two-loss team, the selection committee would have a more difficult time including the Tigers. Then Clemson would become the ACC's pick to go to the Orange Bowl.
The Orange Bowl, which will pit an ACC team against the highest-ranked Big Ten or SEC team that does not make the playoff, will be at 8 p.m. Jan. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium. No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) is considered a likely opponent if it does not make the playoffs.
The Orange Bowl was once one of college football's four major games, along with the Cotton, Rose and Sugar, during times with far fewer bowl games than today.
The Orange is now one of six that make up the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six field, joined by the Rose, Sugar, Cotton, Fiesta and Peach bowls. Forty-three bowl games were scheduled at the start of the season; 32 remain in place after cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carolina has not played in a major bowl game since Jan. 2, 1950, losing to Rice at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas in program legend Charlie Justice's final college game. Carolina had also played in the Sugar Bowl after the 1946 and '48 seasons, but those are its only major bowl games among 32 postseason trips.
Duke has played in the most major bowl games, six among its 14 total, of any North Carolina program, but none since its Cotton Bowl appearance Jan. 2, 1961. Duke played in two Rose Bowl games, including the one moved from Pasadena, Calif., to Durham on Jan. 1, 1942, less than a month after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, plus a Sugar and two Orange Bowls.
Wake Forest, as ACC champion, is the most recent North Carolina team to play in a major bowl game, going to the Orange after the 2006 season. Wake Forest has appeared in 14 bowl games.
N.C. State has played in 32 bowl games, just two short of Carolina's total, but never in a major.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
