Carolina moves past Miami in College Football Playoff rankings, into contention for Orange Bowl

Wake Forest, as ACC champion, is the most recent North Carolina team to play in a major bowl game, going to the Orange after the 2006 season. Wake Forest has appeared in 14 bowl games.

N.C. State has played in 32 bowl games, just two short of Carolina's total, but never in a major.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

