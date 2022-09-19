Carolina Renaissance Festival returns with eight weekends of entertainment, food, more

The Carolina Renaissance Festival will return for eight consecutive weekends from Oct. 1 through Nov. 20 in Huntersville.

The festival is a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament and feast.

The 25-acre village of Fairhaven has 16 stages with costumed performers offering a mix of music, dance, comedy and circus entertainment, including swimming mermaids, belly dance, aerial silk acrobats, storytellers, jugglers, birds of prey falconry demonstrations and a jousting tournament with horse-mounted armored knights battling three times daily.

Visitors can come as they are or dress up in costumes of all types.

Each weekend has a theme, and several have costume contests, such as Halloween Daze & Spooky Knights, Pirate’s Christmas and Time Travelers’ Weekend, with prizes and discount admission. A costume rental shop will be just outside the festival gates.

Visitors' costumes don't have to fit the Renaissance theme. All are welcome, including superheroes (and villains) and characters inspired by Harry Potter, "Games of Thrones," "Lord of the Rings," and more.

New at the festival this year will be:

New entertainment: Four new musical artists, an end of festival day drum jam, Songs and Stories by the Fairy Godmother, and Franklin Fertilizer’s Dung Show (aptly performed next to the Village Petting Farm).

New food items: Joining the Fairhaven village kitchens throughout the grounds are Transylvania Chimney Cakes and Chateau Hibbele with charcuterie on a stick, drunken mushrooms, brisket macaroni and cheese and from the new world, barbacoa tacos.

New ticketing: Festival tickets are now sold with date specific selections, available only online at www.carolina.renfestinfo.com, while supplies last.

The Artisan Marketplace has more than 140 merchants including vendors offering jewelry, clothing of Renaissance and Medieval fashion, handmade art and décor, pottery and blown and torched glass demonstrations.

Activities for children include people-powered amusement rides and countryside faire games such as the castle climbing wall, archery and tomato tossing at a fool.