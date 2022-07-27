Caroline Hawkins opens up five-shot lead in 66th Carolinas Junior Girls' Championship at Forsyth Country Club

Caroline Hawkins of Columbia, S.C., has opened a five-shot lead after two rounds of the 66th Carolinas Junior Girls’ Championship being played at Forsyth Country Club.

Hawkins fired her second straight 68 on Wednesday and is at 8 under par after two rounds heading into Thursday’s final round of the 54-hole tournament. Hawkins leads Jenna Kim of Raleigh, who shot a 70 and is 3 under through 36 holes.

Kiera Bartholomew of Wake Forest, who shot 67, and Ellen Yu of Greensboro are tied for third at 2 under. Yu has shot two straight 71s.

Also tied for third is Winston-Salem’s Morgan Ketchum, who will play golf at Virginia Tech this fall. Ketchum shot an even par 72 on Wednesday.

Emily Mathews (68), Olivia Pellerin (70) and Ella Staley (71) are all tied for sixth at even par through 36 holes.

Anna Howerton, who is also from Winston-Salem, shot 75 and is tied for 14th heading into the final round.