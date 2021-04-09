Carrie Clark and MaryBe McMillan: Jobs Plan will benefit workers and the planet

If you agree America needs an economic shot in the arm, this is our moment.

If you agree climate change requires major action, this is our moment.

If you agree justice — social, economic and environmental — should be at the top of our country’s agenda, this is our moment.

If you agree with the vision in the American Jobs Plan that President Biden laid out last week, this is our moment.

It has been generations since we truly invested in our own country, our own future.

As we recover from COVID-19, now is the time for millions of people to get back to work, with new jobs in a clean-energy economy. Clean-energy jobs are among the fastest-growing in America, particularly in North Carolina, and offer a huge opportunity for high-quality, union jobs that will help rebuild the middle class.

With the president’s plan, we finally have a chance to address the intersecting health, economic, social and climate crises we face, through bold investments that can truly Build Back Better with justice and equity.

Here are some of the ways we can do this: