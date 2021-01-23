Catawba tribe overcomes major hurdle to opening first casino following deal with NC

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper and the Catawba Indian Nation signed a revenue-sharing agreement Friday that clears the way for Vegas-style gaming to be offered at a planned resort in Kings Mountain, tribal leaders and the state said Saturday.

Federal approval is still needed for the type of gaming agreed to by Cooper, but the deal with the state means construction can now start at the site, according to the Catawbas.

The Rock Hill-based tribe is now a big step closer to making good on its more than seven-year effort to open a casino in North Carolina. Besides bingo halls, North Carolina has two casinos, both operated by the Eastern Band of the Cherokees, in Cherokee and Murphy.

In a Catawba Nation news release, Chief Bill Harris called the agreement "the key step in bringing economic benefits and thousands of jobs from our casino project to the citizens of North Carolina."

The tribe would own and operate the planned $273 million Two Kings Casino Resort, about a half hour west of Charlotte. A temporary gaming facility at the site could be ready to open by the fall, Harris said, the Observer previously reported.

Developer Wallace Cheves of Greenville, S.C., is developing the casino for the tribe.