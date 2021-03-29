Catawbas to 'fast-track' opening a part of their planned NC casino

KINGS MOUNTAIN — The Catawba Indian Nation on Friday said it will "fast-track" the opening of part of its $273 million North Carolina casino.

Tribal leaders said a "pre-launch" facility for their Two Kings Casino Resort in Kings Mountain will open this summer with 500 slot machines.

The announcement came a day after the Catawbas, based in Rock Hill, said the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs approved a revenue-sharing agreement they reached with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in January.

"With the completion of our compact with the State of North Carolina, the Catawba Nation is eager to open the casino as quickly as possible to begin bringing economic benefits and jobs to the state and region," Catawba Chief Bill Harris said in a statement on Friday.

Harris said the tribe is working on the "pre-launch" facility with Delaware North, its consultant on the casino project, and Skyboat Gaming, the resort's developer.

Public records show Skyboat Gaming is owned by casino developer Wallace Cheves of Greenville, S.C.

The facility will consist of "prefabricated modular structures," and also will include "limited food and beverage and other guest amenities," Harris said.