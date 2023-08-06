Actress/singer/dancer Mary Frances "Debbie" Reynolds earned a Golden Globe nomination for Most Promising Newcomer in her second credited feature film, Three Little Words (1950), and she more than lived up to that promise throughout her nearly seven-decade career in movies, theater and television. After her breakout role in the classic 1952 musical Singin' in the Rain, she found similar success in movies like The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964), which earned her Oscar and Globe nominations as Best Actress. Those latter two movies are featured during today's Summer Under the Stars salute to Reynolds, along with plenty of other classics such as The Affairs of Dobie Gillis (1953), The Tender Trap (1955) and The Mating Game (1959).