Cause for concern? North Carolina seeing a 'small wave' of COVID-19 cases.

A projected uptick in key COVID-19 numbers — particularly in daily case counts, hospitalizations and positive test rates — is materializing in North Carolina.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday a total of 1,929 new cases for an overall total of 914,132 for the pandemic.
That case count is up from 1,370 reported Tuesday and the 1,372 that was reported Monday. The positive test rate has climbed from 4.1% on March 24 to 6.5% based on 13,658 tests performed Monday. The last time the rate was higher was 6.8% on March 14.
The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 — the lowest since May.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s Secretary of Health, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
The increase in some COVID-19 numbers comes as local and state health officials have stressed the coronavirus remains a threat even though some social gathering restrictions were lifted Friday on top of the statewide stay-at-home curfew ending Feb. 26.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health issued a joint statement Wednesday "reminding patients and visitors to continue taking precautionary measures that are known to help limit the spread of COVID-19, such as masking and social distancing, while visiting hospitals and medical clinics, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist, said March 25 he is concerned that “a small wave” of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon.
“We’re going to start seeing our cases go up some, in both the state and our area,” Ohl said.
Ohl said there would be several reasons behind the increase, primarily from “the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk,” such as bars and restaurants.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., has said the concern is “how dramatic that uptick could be. ... We need a few more weeks to get more people vaccinated.”
After reaching a near seven-month statewide low of 859 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, state health officials reported hospitalizations were back up to 955 as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Still, the statewide daily hospitalization count has been below 1,000 for 24 consecutive days.
The state reported an additional 25 COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, up from just two reported Tuesday.
There have been total 12,112 COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina.
State health officials said that as of Monday, 876,108 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19 — or 96.2% of the 910,833 cases at that time.