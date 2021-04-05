CDC eviction moratorium is extended, but renters have a bigger need, advocates say

Republican Sen. Ralph Hise, who wrote the provision, said this was to deliver funds to "where the need is across the state," The N&O reported.

But Laura Hogshead, chief operating officer of the state Office of Recovery and Resiliency, which operates the HOPE program, said in an interview that the county caps force administrative restraints that will significantly slow down aid disbursement.

She said it essentially forces the HOPE program to operate 100 different rental aid programs — one for each county — instead of one streamlined program for the entire state.

Instead of rental aid going to where the demand is, Hogshead said, each of these 100 programs would receive funds at a slower pace to make sure they're not exceeding their cap requirements.

"We're looking to achieve the goal of rural representation," Hogshead said, "while not having 100 different programs, but one program split into 100 different counties."

Hogshead said the agency is in talks with the state legislature to change the language of the bill to get aid out as quickly as possible.

She said that she expects the HOPE program to begin accepting applications again in the next few weeks.

Since the HOPE program stopped accepting applications in November, nearly 37,000 households have been accepted that were able to apply beforehand and $140 million has been disbursed to tenants and landlords.