Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage month with these streaming options

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage month, and it arrived at an urgent moment in our country, which has been rocked with anti-Asian racism, violence and hate crimes in the past year. It’s not just an appropriate time, but imperative to educate ourselves and others, celebrate and lift up Asian American culture, and cultural contributions in all forms.
You may have noticed your favorite streaming services, including HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Peacock curating themed watchlists to celebrate Asian American Pacific Heritage Month, so feel free to take a scroll through those collections, but here are a few suggestions to get you started on your streaming.
HBO MAX
HBO Max has one of the most easy-to-navigate collections, divided by Asian American stars, creators, docuseries, foreign films, animation and trailblazer collections for Akira Kurosawa, Hayao Miyazaki and Satyajit Ray.
Be sure to watch (or rewatch) Jon M. Chu’s blockbuster rom-com “Crazy Rich Asians,” starring Henry Golding and Constance Wu. The film follows New Yorker Rachel (Wu) as she travels to Singapore to meet her new beau’s family.
How to watch: tinyurl.com/w3kxk2h4
Netflix
Cozy up with some young adult rom-coms that feature Asian American heroines, such as the “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy, Alice Wu’s “The Half of It,” and the series “Never Have I Ever,” co-created by Mindy Kaling. Check out comedy specials from Ali Wong, Ken Jeong and Hasan Minaj. Or, watch the greatest film of probably the most famous Asian American: Bruce Lee’s “Enter the Dragon.”
How to watch: tinyurl.com/523bmsjc
Hulu
Hulu is the destination for TV sitcoms featuring Asian American protagonists and stories, like “The Mindy Project,” “Pen15,” and “Fresh Off the Boat.” But there’s more to discover, such as the food-oriented docuseries “Taste the Nation,” hosted by “Top Chef” doyenne Padma Lakshmi, as well as the second season of the AMC horror anthology series “The Terror: Infamy,” which takes place in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. Also be sure to check out Justin Chon’s stunning sophomore feature “Ms. Purple,” an intimate family drama set in the clubs and karaoke bars of Los Angeles' Koreatown.
How to watch: tinyurl.com/msyejp4h
Peacock
On Peacock, be sure to watch the charming documentary “Meet the Patels,” about actor Ravi Patel navigating the world of matchmaking as an Indian American (a fine pairing with Netflix’s “Indian Matchmaking”). But don’t miss Emily Ting’s charming indie “It’s Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong,” starring Jamie Chung and Bryan Goldberg. This “Before Sunrise”-inspired romance is a dreamy nighttime waltz through Hong Kong that will make you long for the romance of travel and exploration.
How to watch: tinyurl.com/cp3d82br
Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime boasts Lulu Wang’s award-winning family drama “The Farewell,” about a family returning to China to say goodbye to a beloved grandmother, starring Awkwafina (her Comedy Central show, “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” is available on HBO Max). Also check out the Mindy Kaling scripted and starring late night comedy comedy “Late Night,” as well as “Better Luck Tomorrow,” the debut of future “Fast & Furious” director Justin Lin.